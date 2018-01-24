Stephanie Izard Will Have a New Cookbook Out in April

Heads up, Stephanie Izard fans: The newly minted Iron Chef and West Loop restaurateur is dropping a new cookbook in April.

The book, “Gather & Graze,” is now available for preorder from Seminary Co-op Bookstore and online retailers, if you can’t wait to get your hands on it. The subtitle reads, “120 favorite recipes for tasty good times”; the book will be published by Penguin Random House, which also published “Cheers to the Publican” from fellow Chicago chef Paul Kahan. The publisher page gives a peek into what you can expect: “(Izard’s) craveable, knockout food pairings — the ones her fans have been clamoring for — will surprise and delight any home cook: Banh Mi Burgers, Duck Breast with Brown Butter Kimichi, Roasted Shishito Peppers with Sesame Miso and Parmesan, and Sticky Sweet Potato Cake with Blueberry-Tomatillo Jam.”

Collaborators on the book include writer Rachel Holtzman, food stylist Johanna Lowe and photographer Huge Galdones, according to an Instagram post by Lowe. The book is listed at $35.

Izard’s first cookbook, “Girl in the Kitchen: How a Top Chef Cooks, Thinks, Shops, Eats and Drinks," was published in 2011 on the heels of her “Top Chef” win. Izard is the chef of Girl and the Goat, Little Goat Diner and Duck Duck Goat.

jbhernandez@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @joeybear85

Stephanie Izard wins 'Iron Chef Gauntlet,' becomes an Iron Chef »

Duck Duck Goat review: Izard's ode to Chinese food is fun and fabulous »

Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets »