Stephanie Izard hosting pop-up dim sum fundraiser at Duck Duck Goat

Stephanie Izard will join two Milwaukee chefs to create a pop-up dim sum brunch, the proceeds going to fight a rare disease, at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Duck Duck Goat (857 W. Fulton Market).

The guest chefs are Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who co-own DanDan, an American-Chinese restaurant, in Milwaukee. The beneficiary of the charity event will be the Kennedy’s Disease Association.

Kennedy’s disease is a rare, progressive, degenerative neuromuscular disease; unfortunately, Dan Jacobs knows all about it.

“I was diagnosed in February 2016,” he said. “It’s a (disease) similar to ALS. It’s degenerative; you lose the ability to do things. It started presenting in my hands, right leg and speech; when I talk, it sounds like I’m losing my voice. I have it, my brother has it and his daughter, who’s 2, has it.”

Last year, the two Dans put together a 20-chef gala event that raised $25,000. This year, they’re taking their “Dim Sum + Give Some” event to various U.S. cities, beginning with Chicago, where Izard offered to host.

“I’ve been friends with Stephanie since we were line cooks at Spring,” said Jacobs, who has spent nearly all of his career cooking in Chicago. “It’s humbling that people want to help; it touches me in a way I didn’t expect.”

The chefs will create seven dishes for the dim sum meal. Jacobs and Van Rite will make chicken wings with charred poblano peppers and five spice, turnip cakes with Chinese sausage and shiitake mushrooms, and dumplings filled with pea shoots and chives.

Dinner will include two cocktails, one by Izard and another by the two Dans.

“We’re going to do what dim sum does best,” Jacobs said. “Barrage them with food, and just feed them.”

Only 75 tickets, priced at $65, are available for this event, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Kennedy’s Disease Association. Tickets can be ordered here.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel