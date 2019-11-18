Step Inside the Twin Peaks Man Cave with 2020 Calendar

Ultimate sports lodge to donate $5 from every calendar sold to Folds of Honor

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Twin Peaks just turned your fantasy into a reality with the debut of its 2020 Man Cave Calendar.

For the 2020 calendar, 83 Twin Peaks Girls from stores all over the United States took over the type of man cave that every guy would envy. In addition to great views, the calendar is packed full of special events throughout the year, unique offers and $75 worth of savings.

To further Twin Peaks’ partnership with Folds of Honor, $5 from every 2020 calendar sold will be donated to the organization, which provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Since the partnership began, Twin Peaks has donated $720,000 to Folds of Honor.

To add to the excitement, Twin Peaks just kicked off its first ever Man Cave Contest! The lucky winners will receive essentials to build out an epic man cave, featuring a one-of-a-kind branded neon sign, a 75” flat screen TV and more. The contest will run on Facebook and Instagram through Dec. 6, and winners will be announced on Dec. 11. Visit TwinPeaksRestaurant.com/mancave for more details.

“The Twin Peaks Calendar is always a fan favorite,” said CEO Joe Hummel. “The 2020 issue features a ‘Man Cave’ theme because the calendar is a staple for all great man caves. We also launched the Man Cave Contest so our guests have a chance to upgrade and create their very own ultimate sports lodge. Most importantly, we look forward to donating to Folds of Honor through this promotion so we can continue our support for families of America’s heroes.”

Experience the Twin Peaks Man Cave by purchasing the 2020 calendar for just $15.99 at your nearest Twin Peaks or online at TwinPeaksRestaurant.com/shop. Free shipping is available for calendars bought online from Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 84 locations in 26 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. Folds of Honor – a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members – is the national charity of Twin Peaks. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 13,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 2,800 in 2016 alone. For more information foldsofhonor.org.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com