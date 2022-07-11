Stella’s Ice Cream Inks Sweet Deal in First Franchise Sale

The vibrant ice cream brand now has five locations across Idaho.

Kuna, ID ( RestaurantNews.com ) Stella’s Ice Cream is kicking off July with the announcement of its very first franchise sale.

The first franchise unit will be located in Kuna, Idaho, marking the fifth store in the state for the brand. The other stores, all corporate-owned, can be found in Caldwell, Boise, Eagle, and Nampa.

Travis Richey, Ryan Rose, and Tyson Dabell are the first group of franchise owners to join the network. “We are extremely excited to have Travis and his partners as our newest Stella’s franchisees,” stated Chad Hartley, CEO and Co-Founder of Stella’s Ice Cream. “Travis and his team are an experienced group of entrepreneurs that will only help to make the entire franchise better. We look forward to opening up many more locations with them.”

Stella’s Ice Cream is built on 4 pillars that have set it apart in all current territories: Uncommonly Kind, Boldly Daring, Ever-Progressing, and Rooted in Community. The brand strives to plug into each community through partnerships with local dessert artisans and local artists.

Hartley says that the momentum for Stella’s has started strong and continued to grow since their franchise sales launch. “Since the announcement that Stella’s Ice Cream was going to be offering franchise opportunities, we’ve had numerous interested parties wanting to open their own stores,” stated Hartley. “It’s obvious that people are excited about the brand and we see this interest only growing stronger with each additional store that we open!”

Franchise owners are invited to bring their creativity and offer new flavor combinations — new flavors just need to go through a pre-approval process. Every franchise package includes ongoing operational support, marketing guidance, an exclusive territory, operations manual, and more.

The company is currently seeking to expand throughout the nation. Visit www.stellasfranchise.com to get started.

About Stella’s Ice Cream

Stella’s Ice Cream is a unique ice cream, baked goods, and dessert shop serving up a delicious selection of rotating flavors. To find a location near you, see the latest flavors, and learn more about Stella’s, visit their website at www.stellasicecream.com . More information about the Stella’s Ice Cream franchise opportunity can be found at www.stellasfranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Chad Hartley

info@stellasicecream.com

208-757-1972

