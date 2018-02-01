Steingold's Station opens for sneak peek in Ravenswood Manor

Deli food lovers woke up to a surprise Thursday morning.

Steingold’s Station quietly opened for a sneak peek at 7 a.m. across from the Francisco Brown Line stop in Ravenswood Manor. It’s the highly anticipated second location of Steingold’s of Chicago, but much smaller and takeout only, in the former Baker Miller Hot Bar space.

Husband and wife owners Aaron Steingold and Elizabeth Abowd opened their flagship in North Center in August 2017, serving what’s called “newish Jewish” deli-style food, but with unique Lebanese and Southern-comfort food influences.

But if you’re hoping to try the new station location Thursday morning, then hurry. It’s only open 7-11 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Then you’ll have to wait until next week, Monday through Friday, same hours; eventually weekdays, it will stay open until 7 p.m. The owners hope to start weekend hours Feb. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We do not in any form or fashion want to lose focus on Irving, hence the delay and why we are opening softly,” Steingold wrote in a text while working the counter. Originally, he’d hoped to open the station by early November.

The menu includes grab-and-go favorites from the main restaurant, including the Steingold’s Classic sandwich with Ora King lox, cream cheese, heirloom tomato, lightly pickled cucumber and capers on a bagel by The Bagel Chef. Plus commuters can get smoked whitefish on rye or challah, pastrami and corned beef by the pound, plus much more. They’re pouring drip by Sparrow Coffee but plan to offer espresso in the future.

Look for matzo ball soup Monday and sweets including rugelach soon.

Steingold’s Station, 4642 N. Francisco Ave., www.steingoldsdeli.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

What happened to the big Jewish delis in Chicago? »

The hunt for good Jewish deli food »

Steingold's is the Jewish deli of the future »