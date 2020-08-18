L. Todd Spencer
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Stein Mart closing all stores, including 5 in Hampton Roads

August 18, 2020 | 11:50am
From www.dailypress.com
By
L. Todd Spencer

The retailer is among 44 large store chains to file for bankruptcy so far this year.