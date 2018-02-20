SteelStacks' Easter event to feature some real characters

You can take the kids to enjoy a fantastic Easter weekend brunch at a lot of places in the Valley.

But where can the kids to run alongside some famous mascots?

At SteelStacks, kids can join the Iron Pigs’ mascots, Andy the Aardvark, MeLVin, Moodonna, Kirby the Kangaroo and more for the all-new Mascot Dash & Dine breakfast 1- a.m. to noon March 31.

During the event, the mascots will be on hand for a 50-yard dash with children of all ages, followed by a meet and greet breakfast in the ArtsQuest Center’s Musikfest Café at SteelStacks. The breakfast will feature a performance by pop a cappella kids’ group The Cat’s Pajamas of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Breakfast will include buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup and fruit toppings, scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, pork sausage, home-fried potatoes, caramelized onions with Spanish paprika, breakfast pastries and breads, house baked muffins, Shulstadt Danish, seasonal fruit and berries, toast with butter and jelly and a coffee, tea and juice station.

How much: $15 for children ages 13 and under; $20 for adults.

You can also make plans to enjoy SteelStacks’ annual Easter Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon and 12:45-2:45 p.m. April 1, in the Musikfest Café. The brunch will feature assorted seasonal fruit, cereal and pastries; French toast with house-made whipped cream; applewood smoked bacon and pork sausage; scrambled eggs with assorted toppings; cured salmon lox with capers, olives, yolk dust and dice egg whites; vegetable frittata; honey baked ham with pineapple chutney; carved herbed turkey breast with garlic jus; chicken and cheese tortellini; pasta aglio e olio; roasted vegetables; garlic Yukon Gold mashed potatoes; house salad and potato salad; and more.

How much: $34.95 for ages 13 and older, $13.95 for ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Brunch reservations must be made in advance.

Info, tickets, reservations: www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628