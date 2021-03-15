Home of California’s Most Authentic Philly Cheesesteak Will Reward Two Fans with FREE Cheesesteaks for a Year!

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Philly’s Best , home of California’s most authentic Philly Cheesesteak since 1992, is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day by holding a social media contest of epic meaty proportions! Two lucky fans will win free cheesesteaks for a year simply by entering via the Philly’s Best The “Steaks” Are High at Philly’s Best on National Cheesesteak Day Facebook or Instagram page between March 19 and March 23 with winners announced on National Cheesesteak Day, March 24. Although this all-important holiday is celebrated only one day a year, fans flock to Philly’s Best year-round to enjoy their flagship sandwich, their award-winning Philly cheesesteak that rivals the best sandwich shops in Philly. All Philly’s Best cheesesteaks are prepared to order on a seasoned flat-top grill featuring thinly sliced steak or chicken breast with melted American cheese loaded into an authentic Amoroso roll brought in from the East Coast.

“For nearly 30 years, we’ve been grilling up the most genuine Philly cheesesteaks you can find in the entire state of California, and beyond for that matter! So, if you haven’t experienced a Philly’s Best cheesesteak before, what better excuse than on National Cheesesteak Day?” said Bob Levey, founder of Philly’s Best. “This past year was a tough one for everyone, and we’re beyond thankful to our fans who continued to support us through takeout and delivery. They know they’re getting the real deal at Philly’s Best and we take great pride in being their go-to destination for the best Philly cheesesteaks and hoagies!”

The Philly’s Best story began in the 1980s when Philly native Bob Levey was stationed in San Diego, California while serving in the Navy. Far from home and eating his way through countless cheesesteak imitators, the dream of bringing his favorite Philly food to California was born. Along with his Philly-born wife, Andrea, the couple opened their first Philly’s Best Cheesesteak and Hoagie Shop in 1992. Since then, the brand has expanded throughout California and has long been hailed by Philadelphia transplants as the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak in the state. Further proving that Philly’s Best continues to deliver amazing eats, they were just named a 2021 “Best Sandwich in Orange County” by the Orange County Register , and recognized as “Best Sandwich” by the readers of OC Weekly for three consecutive years. Other notable accolades include “Best Cheesesteak” by LA Magazine and “Favorite Sandwich Shop” by the readers of Inland Valley Daily Bulletin .

Levey continued, “In honor of this delicious holiday, we’ve made it super easy for fans to enter to win free cheesesteaks for a year on our Facebook and Instagram pages. It’s always been our mission to show Californians what ‘Real Deal Philly’ is all about, and you can bet that biting into a Philly’s Best cheesesteak will make National Cheesesteak Day one of your favorite holidays too.”

The rules for the “Free Cheesesteaks for a Year” social media giveaway will be posted on both Philly’s Best’s Facebook and Instagram pages on March 19, 2021 with entries accepted through March 23, 2021 and winners (one from each social platform) announced on National Cheesesteak Day, March 24. Total value for each prize is estimated at $600. To view the full menu, order online or find your nearest Philly’s Best, please visit www.eatphillysbest.com .

