Steak ‘n Shake Introduces New 444 Menu

Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Steak ‘n Shake, America’s original premium burger and shake restaurant, offers the best deal in the burger industry with its new 444 menu featuring meals with four items – entree, fries, choice of side and a cookie – for just $3.99.

Guests can order their choice of the Original Double ‘n Cheese Steakburger, the Bacon ‘n Cheese Single Steakburger, the Triple Steakburger or Chicken Fingers and get a side of fries; a second side such as baked beans, a cup of soup or a cup of chili; and a chocolate chip cookie.

“We rolled out our popular ‘4 under $4’ meals 10 years ago, and the addition of two more items to that offer makes the 444 the best value in the industry,” said Judy Kadylak, senior vice president of marketing at Biglari Holdings, owner of Steak ‘n Shake. “At Steak ‘n Shake, we’ve always been committed to serving the highest quality food for the lowest possible prices.”

About Steak ‘n Shake Inc.

Steak ‘n Shake, a classic American brand, serves premium burgers and shakes at more than 600 restaurants across the country and around the world. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak ‘n Shake pioneered the “better burger” segment of the restaurant industry, serving handcrafted, premium Steakburgers and hand-scooped milkshakes. Steak ‘n Shake is the recipient of the Golden Chain Award from Nation’s Restaurant News. Zagat has recognized Steak ‘n Shake as having the No. 1 Milkshake. Steak ‘n Shake Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc. More information is at www.steaknshake.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @steaknshake.

