Steak, brunch, whiskey and more Father's Day specials at Chicago area restaurants

If your dad is anything like mine, there are a few things he truly enjoys: seafood, beef, beer and sports. If you’re not cooking up a steak for him at home, there are restaurants around town that will do that for you — along with burgers stacked high with luxe ingredients, seafood buffets, brunch, bloody mary bars and pours of Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year. We’ve rounded up a list of deals to celebrate your old man at 21 Chicago and suburban restaurants.

Reservations are recommended, and promotions are for Sunday, unless otherwise noted.

Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar will offer two specials. The bastoncini al formaggio features buffalo mozzarella, crushed heirloom tomato, garlic-olive oil and sweet basil ($12), and the bistecca alla florentina is prime porterhouse steak with chanterelles and grappa mostarda ($68). The regular brunch and dinner menus will also be served all day. 18 S. Michigan Ave., 312-578-0763, acantochicago.com.

Artango Bar and Steakhouse will celebrate fathers with meat-centric dishes for brunch and dinner, as well as a complimentary beverage and live music. Entrees are gaucho-style grilled beef cooked on an Argentinian grill with cuts like flank steak, short ribs, morcilla, chorizo, a steak flight and New York strip, plus a grilled half-chicken and more. All of the meats are served with house-made chimichurri, Malbec wine sauce and fried potatoes. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 4767 N. Lincoln Ave., 872-208-7441, artangosteakhouse.com.

Beacon Tavern will have brunch specials like a fried oyster po’boy with Hama oysters, remoulade, iceberg lettuce and fried egg ($18) and all-day specials like a Guinness ice cream sundae with peanuts, bacon and boubon caramel sauce ($12). 405 N. Wabash Ave., 312-955-4226, beacontavern.com.

Benny’s Chop House will offer a prime rib dinner with a 16-ounce prime rib with truffled double-baked potato and natural jus and a house salad for $44.99. The full menu and children’s menu will also be available. 3-10 p.m., 444 N. Wabash Ave., 312-626-2444, bennyschophouse.com.

Bistronomic will serve brunch with an appetizer and entree for $27 with an option to add bottomless mimosas for $41. Menu items include quiche lorraine with bacon, Pleasant Ridge cheese and arugula salad, and brioche French toast with creme brulee batter, oranges and Grand Marnier syrup. A three-course meat-centric menu for $39 will also be offered. Items include steak frites with flat iron steak, roasted garlic puree and hand-cut pommes frites or beef tartare. Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; dinner, 5-9 p.m., 840 N. Wabash Ave., 312-944-8400, bistronomic.net.

Bohemian House will gift dad with a Pilsner Urquell beer mug, which he can fill up for $5. In addition to the regular brunch menu, there also will be a special meat platter with two house-made sausages, BoHo Bacon and more. There will also be live music, build-your-own beer flights and mimosa flights. 11 W. Illinois St., 312-955-0439, bohochicago.com.

Cindy’s will serve up Millennium Park and Lake Michigan views and specials like smoked Snake River Farms wagyu beef cheeks with Texas caviar (a black-eyed peas salad), grilled sweet potato and poblano cream. To pair, try the Bonfire cocktail, made with wagyu fat-washed Pikesville Rye, Belgian biscuit malt, palo santo and Benedictine liqueur, and finish the meal off with a strawberry rhubarb pie with roasted vanilla ice cream. 12 S. Michigan Ave., 312-792-3502, cindysrooftop.com.

The Dawson will have all-day specials like chicken and waffles with a malted waffle, guajillo cinnamon glaze and crispy fried chicken ($20), king crab mac and cheese with three-year aged cheddar, cavatappi and Alaskan king crab ($18), and Boston cream pie with yellow sponge cake, chocolate and vanilla cream ($11). 730 W. Grand Ave., 312-243-8955, the-dawson.com.

Ema chef CJ Jacobson is marking the opening of sister restaurant Aba (which launched June 7), by offering one of the new restaurant’s dishes at Ema for Father’s Day. The grilled rib-eye cap will be served with crispy potatoes, steak jus and green olive. The regular brunch and dinner menu will also be served. 74 W. Illinois St., 312-527-5586, emachicago.com.

Hub 51 will offer an all-you-can-eat brunch with dishes like brioche French toast, chilaquiles and sushi. $36/adults, $15/children 12 and under. Add the bloody mary and mimosa bar for $8 per drink. 51 W. Hubbard St., 312-828-0051, hub51chicago.com.

Medieval Times For dads looking for dinner and a show, Medieval Times offers free entry to the castle with the purchase of one regular-priced adult ticket, using the code DAD 18. You can also upgrade the ticket for $25, which gets you a framed photo of the family, a cork coaster set and a 25-ounce glass stein with choice of draft beer or soda. Through June 17. 2001 N. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, 847-882-1496, medivaltimes.com.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will have a three-course prix fixe menu with items like salad, 8-ounce filet mignon, honey-balsamic glazed salmon, braised short rib, potatoes and double chocolate mousse. $59. Various locations, 312-201-0410, mortons.com.

Osteria Via Stato offers dads the opportunity to eat brunch for free as long as another person is with them — with dishes like omelets, antipasti, French toast, a beef carving station, potatoes, ricotta doughnuts and more. $54.95/adults, $19.95/children 10 and under. 620 N. State St., 312-642-8450, osteriaviastato.com.

Oyster Bah offers a feast of king crab legs and prime burgers. The burgers are made with an 8-ounce Slagel Farms patty, Roquefort, crispy onions and dijonnaise, and the Alaskan king crab legs are served with drawn butter. There are also bottomless sides like mac and cheese, boardwalk fries and more ($54.95). There will also be a seafood buffet with oysters on the half shell, aloha mussels, and ceviche you can add onto your brunch entree ($34.95). 1962 N. Halsted St., 773-248-3000, oysterbah.com.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is serving its dinner menu all day, as well as special cocktails like brandy milk punch and bloody marys ($4.95). Also, a three-course supper special will include salad, the restaurant’s signature pork chop that’s been seasoned, cured and roasted for up to six hours before being slathered with herb-garlic butter and carved tableside, and a dessert trio: creme brulee, praline cheesecake and chocolate ($34.95). 5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, 630-571-1808, perryssteakhouse.com/menu-locations/chicago/oak-brook.

Pete Miller’s Steak and Seafood: You can score a free steak by mentioning that you’re celebrating Father’s Day with Pete, making a reservation and purchasing another full-size entree. Through June 17. 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, 630-428-4242, petemillers.com/naperville.

Saint Lou’s Assembly and Moneygun are making the Fatty Daddy Patty Melt for Father’s Day. The behemoth of a burger stacks a double decker patty melt with foie gras, crispy pork belly, fried pickle chips, caramelized onions and special sauce; it comes with a side of roasted bone marrow and waffle fries. On top of that, 1 ounce pours of Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon will be available for $15. Moneygun, 660 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600, moneygunchicago.com. Saint Lou’s Assembly, 664 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600, saintlouschicago.com.

The Terrace at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago will have brunch with smoked meats, bourbon, craft beer and minigolf. On the TVs, popular 1980s films and the U.S. Open Championship will be shown, and there will also be table tennis, a putting green and other games available. All fathers will receive a complimentary cigar. $90/adult, $30/children ages 5-12; 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 401 N. Wabash Ave., 312-588-8030, trumphotels.com/chicago.

III Forks will give dads a complimentary steak with any entree purchase of equal or greater value. Entrees include filet mignon, scallops, shrimp and pasta, and a burger. 180 N. Field Blvd., 312-938-4303, 3forks.com.

Tuco and Blondie will give fathers a complimentary margarita for dining at the restaurant on Father’s Day. Menu items include eggs Benedict, French toast and a taco salad. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., 3358 N. Southport Ave., 773-327-8226, tucoandblondie.com.

The Village will offer special dishes for Father’s Day weekend like a double-cut, bacon-wrapped 16-ounce pork chop in a barbecue bourbon glaze ($25.95), or rosemary-encrusted prime rib with roasted Chianti button mushrooms and horseradish cream sauce ($32.95). The restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus will also be available. Friday to Sunday, 71 W. Monroe St., 312-332-7005, italianvillage-chicago.com.

