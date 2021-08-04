Stay Refreshed This August During Twin Peaks’ Brew Days

The ultimate sports lodge to offer $3.75 Twin Peaks Signature Taps all day on Wednesdays starting Aug. 4

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As summer winds down, Twin Peaks is inviting guests to come every Wednesday throughout August to enjoy scenic views, made-from-scratch food and discounted Twin Peaks Brews.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4, participating locations will be hosting Brew Days where guests can choose from one of three 22-ounce Twin Peaks Brewing Co. selections for just $3.75, including:

Dirty Blonde – Unfiltered American Wheat Ale featuring a citrus aroma and flavor, spiced with Indian corianders and orange peels.

– Unfiltered American Wheat Ale featuring a citrus aroma and flavor, spiced with Indian corianders and orange peels. Knotty Brunette – American Brown Ale, medium-bodied with a malty core and a hint of caramel sweetness.

American Brown Ale, medium-bodied with a malty core and a hint of caramel sweetness. Dropdead Redhead – Signature IPA, medium-bodied with a variety of American hops such as Bravo and El Dorado as well as floral, fruity and citrusy aromas.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex lodges will offer tastings of their newest brew, Twin Peaks Light, in congruence with Brew Days, and Brewmaster Coty Bell and his team will be onsite hosting each event. Each Signature Tap pairs perfectly with any of Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch favorites like the Smokehouse Burger topped with in-house smoked pulled porked or the signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. And because beer and wings round out the ultimate sports viewing experience, fans can cheer on their favorite teams while indulging in Twin Peaks’ delicious wings with a Twin Peaks Signature Tap in hand.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 82 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

