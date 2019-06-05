Stay Cool with Gloria Jean’s Coffees’ New Summer Menu

Specialty Coffee Innovator Celebrates 40 Years with New Flavors & Nostalgic Favorites

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A., an innovator in the specialty coffee segment providing fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts since 1979, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the brand’s most exciting summer beverage lineup to date! The summer menu features the brand-new Vanilla-Lime Cream Chiller along with summer-themed flavors including Caramel Apple Nut and Coconut beverages, and fruity Iced Tea Lemonades. Additionally, guests who love to brew Gloria Jean’s high-quality coffee in the comfort of their own homes may purchase Caramel Coconut Macadamia Whole Beans made with real coconut, as well as this season’s “Gloria’s Vault” selection, Caramel Apple Nut Whole Beans, available for purchase in stores and online.

“Gloria Jean’s is known for getting creative with our flavors, and we thought summer was the perfect time to really have some fun with our beverage offerings in celebration of our 40-years in business!” said Sam Ferreira, president of Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. “Introducing seven tasty summertime beverage options, from sweet and creamy Chillers, to caramel-forward brews and refreshing flavored iced tea lemonades, there is a summertime flavor for everyone at Gloria Jean’s!”

Guests may enjoy Gloria Jean’s following summer beverages for a limited time:

Coffee Beverages:

NEW! Vanilla-Lime Cream Chiller – creamy, blended beverage featuring the flavors of vanilla ice cream, cookies and fragrant lime

Caramel Apple Nut Chiller – an icy blended treat made with Gloria Jean’s craveable caramel apple nut toddy, features notes of caramel apple, nuts and chocolate, and is topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle

Caramel Apple Nut Latte – a warm summer treat crafted with Gloria Jean’s delicious caramel apple nut toddy, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle

Caramel Coconut Macadamia Nut Cold Brew – a refreshing cold brew made using Gloria Jean’s exceptional Caramel Coconut Macadamia beans, poured over ice

Flavored Iced Tea Lemonades:

Brewed with black tea and poured over ice: Peach Iced Tea Lemonade Watermelon Iced Tea Lemonade Pineapple Iced Tea Lemonade



Whole Beans:

Caramel Coconut Macadamia – Gloria Jean’s signature blend of sweet caramel, buttery macadamia nuts and real shredded coconut

Caramel Apple Nut (Gloria’s Vault) – a sweet and nostalgic reminder of the country fair, featuring a blend of rich caramel, crisp apples and candied pecans

Ferreira continued, “as the originator of flavored whole beans, we’re proud to celebrate over four decades of brewing unique flavors that can only be found at Gloria Jean’s. We’re dedicated to remaining true to our roots, and we’re excited to kick off our anniversary celebration with products that showcase the innovation that comes out of our private R&D and roasting facility.”

Gloria Jean’s sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s two fulltime roasters.

Available through September 1, the new Vanilla-Lime Cream Chiller and this season’s flavorful Chillers, Latte, Cold Brew, Flavored Iced Tea Lemonades and whole bean offerings, will be featured alongside Gloria Jean’s extensive menu at the brand’s nearly 60 U.S. locations. For the full menu, which includes an assortment of chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, baked goods and pastries, as well as locations and the complete list of whole beans available for purchase, please visit www.gloriajeans.com.

About Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A.

Gloria Jean’s Coffees – U.S.A. is an innovator in the specialty coffee segment, providing customers fresh, premium blends and award-winning roasts. Gloria Jean’s Coffees was founded in 1979 in a small town outside Chicago by the company’s namesake, Gloria Jean Kvetko. What began as a small gift shop soon became a nationwide and later international franchise concept, and the brand now boasts nearly 900 stores worldwide. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired Gloria Jean’s Coffees in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. Gloria Jean’s delectable menu also offers ice-blended chillers, mochas, lattes, hot cocoa, a variety of baked goods and pastries, whole beans and retail merchandise. An established brand on the rise, Gloria Jean’s was included in Franchise Times’ 2018 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, and the company also took home nine awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. For more information on Gloria Jean’s Coffees, visit www.gloriajeans.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.gloriajeans.com/franchise.

