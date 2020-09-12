  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

State police to offer child car seat installation help

September 12, 2020 | 5:42pm
From www.mcall.com
By
The Morning Call

State police will be installing car seats in the Lehigh Valley on Sept. 21 and 22.