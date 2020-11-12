Starting Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposing 10-person limit on weddings, funerals and other events, urges people to stay home as COVID-19 cases spike

As coronavirus cases in Chicago continue to spike, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will impose a 10-person limit on weddings, birthday parties, funerals and some social events starting Monday morning. While stopping short of issuing a citywide shutdown order, Lightfoot also is urging residents to stay home during the coming weeks. As part of her stay-at-home advisory, Lightfoot is encouraging residents not to leave their homes except to work, attend school, seek medical care, shop for groceries or pick up takeout food.Those who do go out are encouraged to wear a face mask at all times.