Starting in March, speed camera tickets will be issued in Chicago for drivers 6 mph over limit

January 4, 2021From www.chicagotribune.com
E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune
Drivers caught by automated speed cameras across Chicago going 6-9 mph over the limit will start getting $35 tickets in the mail in March, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday. Warnings will start getting mailed to drivers caught violating the lower speed camera threshold on Jan. 15 to get motorists used to the new standard, which Lightfoot set to raise millions of dollars this year to help balance the city’s budget.