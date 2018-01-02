Start Your New Year Off Right with Subway $4.99 Footlong Favorites or Fresh Fit Six-Inch Subs

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Whether your New Year’s resolution is to save money or get fit, Subway has just what you need to reach your goals. Beginning Jan. 1, customers nationwide can enjoy five favorite Footlong sandwiches for just $4.99, or any of eight Fresh Fit six-inch subs with 400 calories or less.

“Our customers are at the core of our business. They told us what they wanted and we listened,” said Jack Luttrell, Regional Director of North America for Subway. “We are thrilled to give our guests their choice of a budget-friendly Footlong or a fit-friendly six-inch sandwich.”

Subway is on a mission to elevate the guest experience by giving customers more of what they love at a great value. The $4.99 menu is available at participating restaurants in the United States for a limited time and includes popular favorites; Black Forest Ham, Meatball Marinara, Spicy Italian, Cold Cut Combo and Veggie Delite®. No need to worry if your holiday spending went too far. This deal fits your wallet perfectly and provides something for everyone.

Watching calories? Subway’s got you covered with sandwiches that are 400 calories or less and low in saturated fat. Choose from eight six-inch sandwiches on Subway’s classic Fresh Fit menu, including Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Chicken, Roast Beef, Rotisserie-Style Chicken, Subway Club®, Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, Turkey Breast, or Veggie Delite. Each Fresh Fit six-inch sandwich is made on 9-grain wheat bread with all the fresh veggies, providing two servings of vegetables and 24 grams of whole grains.

No matter which sandwich you choose, Subway delivers flavor and value. Grab the sweet $4.99 Footlong deal or your favorite Fresh Fit sub today. Visit Subway.com or download the Subway App to find the closest restaurant.

