Start Sharpening Your Chopsticks, Chicagoland. This Teriyaki Trio Is About to Rock the Chicago ‘Burbs With Multi-Unit Teriyaki Madness Agreement

After finding success as Hand and Stone franchisees, these friends and business partners are expanding their empire to include craveable, addicting teriyaki bowls.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicagoland, meet Mike and Kathy Hendershott and Bill Christy, three experienced franchise entrepreneurs who have joined forces to bring Teriyaki Madness , the fast-casual chain of crazy-delicious, Seattle-style teriyaki rice bowls, to Chicago’s western suburbs.

The trio plans to open five locations of the Denver-based chain over the next five years, targeting Naperville, South Elgin, Algonquin and Geneva as possible locations.

Entrepreneurs, friends and now business partners, the three met via their investment in another popular franchise: Hand and Stone Massage & Facial Spa. The Hendershotts, who are married partners, own five locations of the spa franchise. Christy currently owns three in the area.

But before becoming massage magnates, each had achieved success individually in high-profile corporate roles: Kathy worked for a foodservice equipment company serving the biggest names in the restaurant industry; Bill had sold his half-billion-dollar wireless electronics enterprise; and Mike had been a senior vice president at Bank One, running global treasury receivables.

“We were interested in retiring to, rather than from, something,” Mike said as to why the trio turned to franchising for their business ownership ventures.

Yet, despite their success in the spa business, the partners weren’t ready to rest; they wanted to diversify their franchise portfolio. One day on the golf course, Bill reminded Mike about Teriyaki Madness, an opportunity which he had explored seriously in the past, but the timing hadn’t been right.

“We just liked the concept. It’s not sandwiches. It’s not burgers. It’s not a pizza place,” said Mike. “You can’t find another place like Teriyaki Madness. The concept is more appealing for people ready for something that’s delicious but also healthy. And since Bill brought the idea and was such a big advocate, we decided to go into business with him.”

Still, the team did their research. “We went to a location and sat there for an hour and a half and watched people come and go. There was a lot of traffic and we watched their reactions. We thought it was a great brand,” Kathy said, before adding one other critical deciding factor: “The orange chicken and crab rangoon are absolutely fantastic!”

“What really sold me was the corporate team,” Bill said. “Not only were they organized and professional from the start, but they’re also interviewing you during the process. Just because you want to own a Teriyaki Madness, doesn’t mean you’re automatically qualified to own one.”

“As experienced franchise owners, Mike, Kathy and Bill bring so much experience, energy, and passion to the TMAD family,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “We couldn’t ask for better partners to join our current franchisees. With four open teriyaki shops in Chicagoland, and another eight in development, we are almost keeping up with the demand to satisfy our millions of raving TMAD fans!”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

