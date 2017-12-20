Start the New Year Fresh with Nékter Juice Bar’s New “Reset, Reenergize and Reboot” Menu

Plus, Return of Nékter’s Annual New Year 3-Day Cleanse Sale

Santa Ana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of Nékter Juice Bar, the Southern California restaurant brand behind the authentically fresh and clean, modern juice bar experience, will be able to reset, reboot and reenergize after the holidays with two new fresh and delicious, immunity- and metabolism-boosting menu offerings: Grapefruit Reboot Juice and Skinny Skoop. Available from New Year’s Day through February 4 at participating restaurants, the two limited-time special menu items are low in calories yet deliciously high in flavor and healthy ingredients. Additionally, Nékter will bring back its annual New Year $99 3-Day Cleanse Sale, featuring six, detoxifying formulas that provide 15 pounds of cold-pressed fruits and veggies each day. The cleanse sale will be available at participating restaurants from January 1 through January 14.

Naturally jam-packed with Vitamin C, Nékter’s new Grapefruit Reboot Juice is a perfect balance of tart, metabolism-boosting grapefruit and the cool sweetness of apple, orange and fennel. The freshly made juice is available in 16-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce servings.

Nékter’s new Skinny Skoop is an all-natural, immunity- and metabolism-boosting, deliciously tart blend with only 90 calories for an entire serving. It’s a satisfying and refreshing frozen treat that will satisfy a sweet tooth while helping guests stay on track with their New Year’s resolutions. Skinny Skoop’s all-natural ingredients also combine to help post-workout recovery, build lean muscle, burn fat, and reduce inflammation.

“Nékter’s new Grapefruit Reboot Juice and Skinny Skoop are two exceptionally delicious and nutritious options to help jumpstart a healthier lifestyle in the New Year,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, Nékter Juice Bar. “Combined with our annual New Year Cleanse Sale, Nékter continues to offer our guests so many new ways to transform your lifestyle and feel great!”

The Nékter Difference

Each of Nékter’s menu offerings starts upon a foundation of fresh juice, and are designed to optimize overall health and wellness by feeding the body with essential vitamins and nutrients to increase energy, boost immunity, and cleanse and detoxify. Guests can choose from six fresh juices and seven smoothies that can be customized based on individual diet or lifestyle preferences, such as vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, low-fat, and low-sugar. Nékter’s acai bowls are also quite popular among guests as a delicious and nutritious treat or meal replacement. The five signature bowls can be customized with a variety of toppings ranging from fresh fruit to hempseed granola. Nékter’s Skoop is an all-natural, guilt-free and decadent frozen treat with a crave-worthy creamy and velvety gelato-like texture. Made in small batches daily, Skoop is dairy-free, gluten-free, and soy-free, and free of processed fillers and artificial flavors and colors.

Each Nékter Juice Bar restaurant is designed to be a comfortable and engaging community gathering spot, where friends and family can meet to relax, reenergize and enjoy a fresh juice, smoothie or bowl. Nékter Juice Bar is also known for its community connections, supporting worthwhile causes that are important to their local guests.

About Nékter Juice Bar

Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is a premium, award-winning, modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and healthy snacks at nearly 100 restaurants in the United States. The lifestyle restaurant brand has transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its entire menu. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity, quality and innovation, Nékter Juice Bar is rooted in the fundamental philosophy that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, and Washington State, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2020. Within the next few years, Nékter will open in: Atlanta, Central California, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, North and South Carolina Ohio, Tennessee, Tucson, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area. Among several recent recognitions are: 2017 “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News; #217 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®; #21; #334 on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company List in 2016. Entrepreneurs, who want to own a business in a thriving health and wellness sector of the restaurant industry, can visit www.nekterjuicebar.com/franchise to learn more.

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net