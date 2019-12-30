Start 2020 With Fresh Baked Waffles From Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Add Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffles, one of the nation’s most popular dishes, to your menu in 2020. The amazing taste and aroma of fresh baked waffles are proven to generate repeat business and positive customer reviews.

With Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, it’s easy and cost-effective to add waffles to your menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, commercial waffle irons on-loan and on-going service at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Waffle Mixes.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040.