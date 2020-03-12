starrdesign named Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation For 2019

The designation was given by The National Association for Business Resources and honors 540 businesses across the U.S.

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has named starrdesign as one of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation. The 2019 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

The Best and Brightest Program honored 540 national winning organizations from across the country out of 5,000 nominations.

“We are honored to be recognized by the NABR,” said starrdesign principal, Steve Starr. “This was a really tough year for our team on the personal level. Several of our team members went through some difficult life transitions and the entire team rallied around each individual. Receiving this honor is testament to the team’s resiliency and their commitment to making starrdesign the kind of place where each individual wants to work. It’s a business environment that fosters both personal and professional growth.”

starrdesign has a history of receiving top accolades for its professional environment, having earned the designation of “Best Places to Work” in Charlotte, N.C. for the past several years. In 2016, the company also received the Corporate Culture Award from SmartCEO magazine.

“The fact that we continue to thrive as a workplace for interior designers, architects, graphic designers and brand marketers is exciting and rewarding,” Starr said. “For that, we are truly grateful as we continue to provide the ‘best and brightest’ designs and innovations for our clients and partners.”

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, members of the NABR have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“With the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than it did a year ago. As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through cultural innovation, maximizing their workforce potential,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The companies nationally recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® were featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About starrdesign

starrdesign was established in 2007 by design chief Steve Starr and is based out of Charlotte, N.C. The starrdesign team helps emerging restaurant concepts define and design their brands to create lasting value. The firm has been featured in publications such as Inc., Fast Casual, National Culinary Review, QSR magazine, Modern Restaurant Management, The Charlotte Observer, and Restaurant Development + Design magazine. The company’s roster of clients includes Bellagreen, named by QSR Magazine as a 2018 Top 40 Under 40 fast casual restaurant, Pronto by Giada, Zoës Kitchen, Firebirds, Original ChopShop, Panera Bread, Mellow Mushroom, and Viva Chicken. Visit www.starrdesignteam.com for more information.

Contact:

Valerie Killifer

valeriekillifer@gmail.com

502-216-4670