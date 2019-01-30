Starbucks coming soon to Hamilton Crossings

Coconut milk vanilla lattes, iced caramel macchiatos, triple mocha Frappuccinos and other specialty coffee beverages are coming soon to an under-construction building at the Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township.

Starbucks Coffee, with more than 25,000 stores worldwide, is expected to debut its newest Lehigh Valley restaurant in April at the shopping center at Krocks Road and the Route 222 bypass, according to a spokesperson for The Goldenberg Group, a co-owner of the Hamilton Crossings.

The freestanding restaurant will be located on the western side of the shopping center in front of Chipotle Mexican Grill and Mattress Warehouse.

The coffee shop chain, founded in Seattle in 1971, is known for its wide array of specialty beverages, including espresso drinks such as cappuccinos, lattes and mochas; Frappuccino blended coffee drinks such as cinnamon shortbread, java chip and Serious Strawberry; and Starbucks Refreshers, made with real fruit juice and lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract, such as mango dragonfruit, strawberry acai and verry berry hibiscus.

Shops also offer food, including breakfast sandwiches, paninis, wraps, protein boxes, yogurt parfaits and baked goods such as brownies, cookies, croissants, danishes, muffins and scones.

The Lower Macungie eatery will supplement more than two dozen Lehigh Valley Starbucks shops, including a location that opened in July in south Bethlehem.

Other Hamilton Crossings eateries include Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, BJ’s Brewhouse and Restaurant, Chipotle, CoreLife Eatery, Outback Steakhouse, The Shelby, Smashburger and The Foundry pub at Whole Foods.

