Starbird Chicken Opens Ninth Location in San Francisco Bay Area

Walnut Creek, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Starbird Chicken , the nation’s first super-premium fast food concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Walnut Creek, CA. Almost five years after the brand debuted its first Bay Area restaurant in Sunnyvale, CA, the Walnut Creek location marks the ninth Starbird Chicken location in Northern California and second in the East Bay Area. Located at 2849 Ygnacio Valley Road , the Walnut Creek streetside restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 24 by offering guests $5 off after their first in-app purchase.

Known for its hand-crafted, feel good crispy chicken, bold flavors and chef-driven innovation, Starbird Chicken offers an unrivaled customer experience, optimized menu and tech-enabled convenience designed to meet consumers increasing need for convenience and accessibility. The antibiotic-free chicken is individually hand breaded in a secret blend of gluten free flours and spices and is served with bold and tasty house made sauces. The chicken is served up in the form of hand chopped salads, tenders, wings, and is also used in sandwiches and tacos. Starbird Chicken also recently added a suite of virtual brands under the Starbird name, including Starbird Wings, Starbird Salads, Starbird Bowls and the brand’s new plant-based concept, Gardenbird.

“Since the start of Starbird Chicken, we’ve been committed to upgrading the fast food marketplace by creating a product that offers a level of quality, convenience and tech-driven customer experience that is unparalleled in the fast food landscape,” said Aaron Noveshen, founder and CEO of Starbird Chicken. “We are proud that in the midst of our brand’s rapid growth, we are still challenging industry conventions in an effort to offer our guests super-premium fast food.”

With deep roots in the Bay Area, Starbird Chicken is committed to the community and strives to support its local neighborhoods as much as possible. At the start of the pandemic, Starbird Chicken launched the Match a Meal program at all locations, allowing locals to donate lunches and dinners to Bay Area hospitals. For every $10 meal donated, Starbird Chicken provided an additional meal resulting in more than 3,000 lunches and dinners served to the Bay Area healthcare and frontline workers. In addition to the community program, the brand supported its employees throughout the pandemic with wage increases and extra meals for staff and their families at every shift.

The Walnut Creek opening is the first of several new restaurants in the California pipeline. Continuing to grow in the Bay Area, Starbird Chicken will debut a new streetside location in Marin County in Winter 2021, marking the tenth location in Northern California. The brand is also slated to enter multiple undisclosed locations in the Bay Area and Los Angeles within the next 24 months with a cloud kitchen this summer and streetside location in early 2022.

Starbird Chicken in Walnut Creek will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. The new location will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.starbirdchicken.com . Follow Starbird Chicken on Facebook , TikTok and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Starbird Chicken

Starbird Chicken is fundamentally changing the future of fast food by delivering feel good crispy chicken and a positive, tech-driven customer experience. Founded in 2016 by restaurant innovators at The Culinary Edge (TCE), the restaurant consultancy recognized that chicken consumption was on the rise and set out to reimagine fast food to meet the needs of a new America and their tastebuds. Built upon pillars of culinary innovation, a frictionless service model and operational excellence, Starbird has successfully established a forward-thinking concept, leading the super-premium fast food marketplace and national brand recognition within the $34 Billion US chicken marketplace. A scalable concept from day one, Starbird has grown rapidly from one location to nine, with three more openings planned in 2021. See www.starbirdchicken.com for more information.

