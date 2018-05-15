Stanford Kitchen to open May 28 in Owings Mills

Stanford Kitchen, a new concept from Blueridge Restaurant Group, will open May 28 in the Boulevard College Center, 10997 Owings Mills Blvd., a site previously occupied by Stone’s Cove Kitbar.

The restaurant is a cousin to Stanford Grill, the popular American cuisine restaurant with locations in Columbia and Rockville. Stanford Kitchen will seat about 130, compared to around 200 for Stanford Grill restaurants.

“This will have more like a neighborhood feel,” said Blueridge marketing director Zania Patterson. “It will have a smaller kitchen and be chef-inspired.”

Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

