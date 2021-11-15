Stafford Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe Excitedly Awaits Renovations

The modern look is set to be unveiled in early December.

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe ®, the spirited casual eatery, Stafford location is temporarily closed to guests. However, it is buzzing inside as it currently undergoes a remodel of interior and exterior renovations. The restaurant, located at 12770 Southwest Freeway in Stafford, TX, looks forward to delighting guests when the location reopens in early December 2021.

“We’re so excited to give our Stafford restaurant this glow-up from the inside out and are looking forward to sharing the refreshed location with our fans,” says Jeff Powell , Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not only making changes to our public-facing areas but also making improvements to the back of house elements so that our team has a revitalized workspace. We can’t wait to welcome guests back to savor our bold and flavorful meals in our fun environment after this short renovation period.”

The Stafford Razzoo’s will feature new windows and front doors, have shiplap siding installed, receive a fresh set of exterior paint, introduce an updated interior tile color palette and newly laid tile floors. The back of the house will undergo various improvements, including a new ceiling for the kitchen. Paint will be refreshed throughout the restaurant to top off the look.

If you’re craving some Razzoo’s during the Stafford remodel, check out its other Houston locations at Pasadena, 3501 E. Sam Houston Pkwy South or Spring, 1440 Louetta Rd., or go to www.razzoos.com to find other locations. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

