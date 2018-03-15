STACKED:Food Well Built Heats Things Up With New Hot and Spicy Menu Offerings

Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

New Zesty Menu Items Include a Hot and Spicy Mac, Fiery Chicken Sandwich, Pepper Jack Cheeseburger, and Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread

Huntington Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) STACKED:Food Well Built is turning up the heat with new, limited-time only, hot and spicy menu options that are perfect for those who enjoy next level flavor.

Recognized for its groundbreaking innovation of allowing guests to customize every aspect of their meal, STACKED continues to provide its fans with the ultimate dining experience featuring inventive culinary twists on American classics of burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salads and mac ‘n’ cheese, all packed with fresh, bold flavors.

STACKED’s new hot and spicy items feature a perfect blend of sweet, savory, spice and a little heat. The new menu items include:

Hot and Spicy Mac: zesty jalapeno bacon, flavorful chipotle sauce and ghost pepper cheese, leaving fans wanting more after every bite,

Fiery Chicken Sandwich: STACKED’s signature buttermilk fried chicken with Applewood smoked bacon, ghost pepper cheese, perfectly grilled pineapple, tomato, green leaf lettuce, pineapple habanero sauce, and ranch dressing on a brioche bun is sure to wake up your taste buds,

Pepper Jack Cheeseburger: a yummy cheeseburger STACKED with fried jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, chipotle crema, fresh pico de gallo and avocado, served on a delicious brioche bun,

Philly Cheese Steak Flatbread: bringing the famous Philly cheese steak flavor to flatbread form, this delicious option takes prime rib, a savory three cheese blend, sautéed mushrooms and onions, green peppers and jalapenos for a dash of heat,

Spicy Harvest Grain Salad: featuring STACKED’s housemade, honey chipotle dressing, which packs quite a kick by itself. And, to pump up the heat, they added pepper jack cheese.

Hot Chocolate Shake: tastes just like hot chocolate, sip on this shake to cool the fire in your mouth after enjoying one of the other hot and spicy seasonal menu items.

Hot and Spicy Mac

“With our new hot and spicy menu, we are daring our heat-lovers to dive into something bold and delicious. For those who like a little less spice but want flavor, these items can be customized to pack just the right amount of punch,” said Paul Motenko, Co-founder, STACKED Restaurants LLC.

STACKED:Food Well Built has locations in Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Cerritos, Huntington Beach and San Diego. For more information about STACKED, visit stacked.com.

About STACKED: Food Well Built

STACKED: Food Well Built is a full-service restaurant serving premium-quality, inventive and flavorful American favorites, where iPad technology serves as a platform for customization of incredible appetizers, burgers, pizzas, salads, sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese, shakes and desserts. Guests become culinary architects, building their meals exactly the way they want choosing from dozens of fresh ingredients and flavorful house-made sauces. Besides facilitating customization, the innovative ordering approach also lets guests control when they order and pay. And, it gives STACKED team members more time to deliver a greater level of hospitality than in a traditional, full-service restaurant. STACKED also offers a full-bar, replete with multiple, flat screen TVs, and stocked with rotating craft beers, premium wine selections, and top shelf liquor for inventive cocktails.

STACKED: Food Well Built was founded in 2011 by the former co-CEO’s of BJ’s Restaurants, Paul Motenko and Jerry Hennessy, who developed that brand into a national chain. STACKED has restaurants in Torrance, Cerritos, Thousand Oaks, San Diego and Huntington Beach. For more information about STACKED or employment opportunities, visit stacked.com, facebook.com/stackedrestaurants, twitter.com/foodwellbuilt, or instagram.com/stackedrestaurants.

