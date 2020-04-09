Stacey Kane Joins King Street as CMO

Joins former Five Guys veterans for fractional C-level consultancy

Alexandria, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) King Street Consultants welcomes seasoned marketing executive Stacey Kane as Chief Marketing Officer for their ‘fractional C-Suite‘ consulting firm. With more than 25 years of restaurant and franchise marketing experience, Kane will offer her extensive knowledge to support King Street’s impressive roster of emerging franchisors like The Halal Guys, Mamoun’s Falafel, and Jon Taffer’s Taffer’s Tavern.

Kane previously served as vice president of marketing for California Tortilla, Marketing lead for Chef Jose Andres’ Think Food Group and also spent 11 years as an Account Supervisor for MarketSmart Advertising that handled regional marketing for over 1000 Subway® restaurants.

Stacey has served on several boards, including the National Restaurant Association’s Marketing Executives Group. Kane was named a Top 20 Movers and Shakers by Fast Casual Magazine twice as well as a Reader’s Pick for Most Influential Executives by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2016 and 2020.

“There are few people in franchising with Stacey’s creativity and deep understanding of marketing analytics and trends,” says Scott Goodrich, Co-founder of King Street Consultants. “Those skills coupled with her ability to scale highly effective marketing systems for young concepts make her the perfect match for the franchisors we support. These emerging brands will get much, much more than they are otherwise able to afford at their early stages.”

“I am very excited about my new role,” says Kane. “The King Street Consultants’ model allows me to maximize marketing resources of multiple emerging brands at the most critical time in their growth. I am able to deliver full marketing strategies that would normally require third party agencies and additional staff. Everything I have ever learned – every best practice and every best-know-way – will be poured into these emerging brands.”

About King Street Consultants

King Street Consultants has an innovative approach to provide comprehensive ‘fractional all c-level’ support for emerging restaurant and franchise brands. King Street Consultants provides C-level insights on a daily, weekly or monthly basis Giving brands access to the best possible people, not just the people they can afford. They offer affordable, customized support to achieve maximum productivity for start-up franchise budgets when expert knowledge is needed most. King Street Consultants was founded in 2019 by former 5 Guys veterans Scott Goodrich and Maurico Romero along with Dan Rowe of Fransmart.

About Fransmart

Known as the top franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened over 3,000 restaurants globally.

Through its affiliate Kitchen Fund, Fransmart has invested in Sweetgreen, Cava, by Chloe and launched franchising for explosive brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA and The Halal Guys, among others. Fransmart also manages development for a dozen emerging restaurant franchise concepts and often receives requests from large restaurant companies, private equity groups and smaller emerging chains for consulting and advisory services. With its decade-long track record of successes, only Fransmart understands and fulfills the needs of a brand to support ongoing success for both franchisors and their franchisees.

