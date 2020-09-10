The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah to Hire 200 New Employees by November, 2020

Full-time, Part-time and Seasonal Positions Available at Luxury Mountain Resort

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The St. Regis Deer Valley, a luxury resort nestled in the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, Utah today announced that more than 200 new employees will be hired by November 1, 2020. The positions available are full-time, part-time and seasonal.

The Resort is offering a wide range of opportunities, from Engineering to Guest Services to Housekeeping. The Resort is also seeking staff to work at RIME Seafood & Steak, Brasserie 7452, the Culinary Department, the renowned St. Regis Butler Service, Ski Valets, staffing at the Deer Crest Club located within the Hotel, Bell Persons and Valets, the Remède Spa, Front Desk and Security.

“We are pleased to announce this increase in staffing opportunities that is confidently on par with prior ski/ winter seasons,” said Richard Wales, General Manager of The St. Regis Deer Valley. “We are prepared and ready to offer our storied, personal and pristine service and a full slate of exciting winter activities available to guests and visitors, following our just-completed $42M renovation, expansion and the newly reconceptualized dining venues.”

Employees of The St. Regis Deer Valley receive competitive compensation and many privileges including a complimentary meal every shift, Epic Local Pass or Deer Valley Resort day passes (value $750), discounted Marriott room rates and growth and development opportunities.

Privileges for full-time associates also include competitive comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, a paid time off program, matching 401k retirement plans, length of service recognition and partner vendor discounts.

There are many opportunities for housing in Park City, including apartment complexes, room rentals and private accommodations, many of which can be accessed via the Park City Forum group on Facebook. Park City has a free public bus system that is easy and convenient to use.

The St. Regis Deer Valley has raised its already exacting standards to an even higher level, with a commitment to provide a safe environment for staff and guests that aligns with rigorous protocols, including enhanced cleaning methods, masks worn by all and plexiglass shields as needed. Check-in and parking are touch-free. Outdoor dining venues will be expanded and heated this winter, with generously distanced tables. The Resort follows all CDC guidelines.

For those who would like to apply, please access https://bit.ly/St_Regis_Deer_Valley_Careers , or contact Jackie Adragna at Jackie.Adragna@stregis.com with questions.

About The St. Regis Deer Valley

The St. Regis Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah, spans 12 acres and features 174 guest rooms, including exquisite one-bedroom suites and luxurious rooms which can be paired with the suites to form spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom combinations. Among the 174 rooms are 68 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 25 grand Private Residences, with nine additional Residences under construction in a new standalone five-story building. The most luxurious amenities of any mountain resort in the world are offered at The St. Regis Deer Valley; these include the only funicular at a North American resort, 24-hour Butler Service, multiple dining outlets including a fine dining restaurant, a family-friendly brasserie, al fresco dining, and the acclaimed St. Regis Bar, a 10,000-bottle Wine Vault, a 14,000 square-foot Reméde spa with heated pools, a Val d’Isere-style ski “beach,” and year-round recreational activities. The slope-side resort is located at Deer Valley Resort®, just one mile from Main Street in Park City and 39 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. SRDV Partners has engaged an affiliate of Marriott International, Inc. to manage the hotel on their behalf under the St. Regis® brand. For additional information, please access www.marriott.com/slcxr .

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy

, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com .

