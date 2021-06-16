St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City Opens Beer Garden

Festive Open-Air Revelries for All Ages on Resort’s Lush Grand Lawn

Park City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) The St. Regis Deer Valley , located in the Wasatch Mountains of Park City and one of the most luxurious resorts in the world, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Deer Valley Beer Garden, a new outdoor venue with lawn games including Spikeball and Cornhole, food, fun and libations. The Beer Garden will open Thursday, June 17, 2021 on The St. Regis Deer Valley’s lush Grand Lawn with the stunning Wasatch Range as a backdrop.

The Beer Garden, open every Thursday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM throughout the summer, is open-air with casual seating including bistro tables, low tables and benches that accommodate groups of friends or families. A perfect outdoor place to meet, the Beer Garden will offer light fare including churros, house-made chips, soft pretzels with gourmet cheeses and a selection of sustainably caught oysters that arrive fresh each morning. Lawn games include Spikeball, Ladders, Cornhole, oversized Connect 4 and Bocce Ball.

A full menu of local beers includes the St. Regis’ newest Signature suds, developed in conjunction with SaltFire Brewing of Salt Lake City – Cousin Jack Single-Hop IPA, Tipsy Trolley Pilsner and the newest addition Main Street Mexican Lager, a Vienna and Pilsner Malt with Magnum and Loral hops.

“A perfect venue in which to enjoy Park City’s legendary beautiful summer afternoons and early evenings, The St. Regis Deer Valley Beer Garden is a sublime spot to gather with family or friends to grab a refreshment, try one of the Resort’s new Signature beers, indulge in fresh oysters, homemade churros and a spirited Cornhole competition,” said Zachary Lippincott, General Manager of Restaurants at The St. Regis Deer Valley.

The St. Regis Beer Garden is just one of the Resort’s many exciting summer offerings that also include Geocache Treasure Hunts, an exciting journey that takes guests through trails of Wasatch Valley in search of buried treasure; and “Dive-In Movies” at the two-tier outdoor infinity pool – enjoy a classic or current release while lounging on an inflatable raft! Laser tag and lawn games are available daily and the popular Summer, 2021 Root Beer Float “Bars” are held weekly. The nightly S’mores Tradition invites guests to design their own decadent treats around the Astor Terrace fire pit. The Champagne Sabering Tradition, held every evening at dusk, gives guests the opportunity to learn the history of and witness the opening of a bottle of champagne with a real saber while enjoying a complimentary taste of the libation – a perfect start to an evening.

The St. Regis Deer Valley also offers daily socially distanced guided hikes from the Resort’s property that are appropriate for all fitness levels; as well as running, hiking and mountain biking from the Resort on Park City’s 400 miles of continuous trails. Blue Ribbon trout fishing; white water rafting, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding; touring Park City’s historic Main Street lined with restaurants, boutiques and galleries; and even an Olympic Bobsled Run (yes, even in the summer!) at Utah Olympic Park can all be arranged through The St. Regis Deer Valley‘s Concierge or signature Butler Service.

The St. Regis Beer Garden joins four other dining venues, each with its own distinctive menu and atmosphere, offering summer selections from local Utah Chef Matthew Harris. RIME , the Resort’s signature restaurant, serves traditional American cuisine indoors and out with an elegantly rustic setting and breathtaking views of the Wasatch Mountains; the Mountain Terrace is perfect for an al fresco lunch, cocktail or a romantic dinner under the stars; Brasserie 7452 is a light-filled bistro-style lounge surrounding a three-sided fireplace; and the St. Regis Bar & Lounge features vibrant murals that pay tribute to the history of Park City, supple leather seating and menus to compliment libations. The Resort’s award-winning Wine Vault features more than 10,000 bottles to be enjoyed with any meal.

The St. Regis Deer Valley features the only funicular at a North American ski resort, made by carriage makers to royalty, 174 guest rooms and suites, 68 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 34 grand Private Residences, which includes nine at the Resort’s new The Residences at The St. Regis Deer Valley I Snow Park, completed in spring, 2021. Ski Valets, 24-hour Butler Service, a 24-hour Athletic Club, a luxurious and tranquil 14,000 square-foot Reméde Spa, four restaurants and an award-winning 10,000 bottle Wine Cellar are just a few of the resort’s offerings.

For reservations, please call +1 435-940-5700 or access The St. Regis Deer Valley’s webpage.

