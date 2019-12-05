The St. Regis Deer Valley Announces New Restaurant and Dining Collection

RIME Seafood & Steak and Three Additional Dining Concepts To Open December 6, 2019

Park City, UT (RestaurantNews.com) The St. Regis Deer Valley, a five-star luxury resort nestled in the Wasatch Mountains, today announced its innovative new dining collection developed in collaboration with renowned Chef Matthew Harris. The centerpiece is RIME Seafood & Steak. RIME offers reinvented classics from land and sea that transport diners to New England and European coastlines in an elegantly rustic setting overlooking the slopes of Deer Valley Resort. RIME Seafood & Steak officially opens Friday, December 6, 2019, and replaces the J&G Grill.

Chef Matthew Harris returns to The St. Regis Deer Valley where he opened and served as Chef de Cuisine of J&G Grill ten years ago. His illustrious career began in Atlanta where he was Executive Chef at Kevin Rathbun and Pano Karatossos’ Buckhead Diner and then opened the city’s critically acclaimed Market by Jean-Georges. He also trained at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s signature restaurants in New York. Most recently he experienced New England seafood firsthand as Executive Chef of Nantucket Yacht Club, then returned to Utah to open his celebrated tupelo Park City. His dishes have been featured in Food & Wine, Bon Appétit, SKI, Town & Country and he has appeared on CBS’ Fresh From the Kitchen and NBC’s Today Show.

Chef Harris’ love of food and of the outdoors (he is an avid skier and rock climber) informs his ever-evolving culinary concepts. His menu for RIME offers sustainably sourced seafood and locally sourced meats, including wild game – such as Delta Elk from Utah – in a modern take on the classic surf and turf. Seafood selections arrive daily from Maine, Boston and Nantucket and also will feature local specialty Rocky Mountain trout. Dinner entrees include Lobster Pan Roast with chorizo, aged sherry, fennel and saffron and Short Rib Rigatoni bourguignon with local mushrooms and smoked parmesan. RIME Seafood & Steak is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as private events. RIME refers to the thin layer of frost formed by rapid freezing of water in cloud or fog, often found on the hull of fishing boats.

Chef Harris selected Austin Hamilton as Chef de Cuisine to interpret and execute the menu offerings across the collection. Hamilton’s formidable experience includes working at the Michelin 3-star restaurant Petit Crenn and the Michelin 2-star restaurant Aqua, both in San Francisco.

In keeping with The St. Regis Deer Valley’s reputation as a showcase of extraordinary art of the American West the entrance to RIME features a captivating and unique “Fossil Wall” conceived by designer Kate Norris and curated by Green River Stone Company, which offers the world’s finest museum-quality fossil art. The Fossil Wall contains individual fossil specimens unearthed in Green River Stone Company’s private quarry in Wyoming.

Immediately adjacent to RIME Seafood & Steak is the vaunted St. Regis Deer Valley Wine Vault, which features the largest wine collection in Utah with 1,000 different labels and more than 13,000 bottles. RIME’s dinner menu can be enjoyed in the sophisticated coziness of the intimate Wine Vault, recipient of Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence for each of the last nine years.

“The St. Regis Deer Valley offered me the incredible opportunity to collaborate and innovate concepts and menus featuring reinvented classics at RIME Seafood & Steak and at three additional dining collection venues,” said Chef Harris. “Exploring food terroir informs all my cooking and these concepts reflect my commitment to sustainable and artisanally sourced ingredients. I am particularly inspired by the Wine Vault, which offers an unparalleled complement to the menus.”

Chef Harris’ collaboration with The St. Regis offers three additional dining concepts, all with their own distinct décor, menus and sensibilities including:

Beautifully appointed with murals of Park City’s history and supple leather seating, The St. Regis Bar & Lounge features a contemporary American menu and is the perfect spot for lunch, après-ski, dinner, or late night dining for those 21 and older. The menu includes a juicy Desert Mountain Ranch Cheeseburger, buttery Maine lobster roll, and the famous black truffle pizza, all of which can be enjoyed with a hand-crafted cocktail such as the signature “7452 Mary” Bloody Mary.

A light filled brasserie-style lounge surrounding a three-sided fireplace, Brasserie 7452 offers a French-inspired menu in a comfortable and casual slope-side atmosphere. Designed to be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, the menu features French comfort food favorites such as French Onion Soup, Steak Frites and Coq au Vin, and is a great choice for lunch, après-ski, dinner, and late-night dining.

The Terrace Café is both a casual grab-and-go café, serving quick bites to fuel guests’ downhill adventures, and a sophisticated après-ski caviar bar. Gourmet sandwiches, salads and soups can be savored outside year-round on the Mountain Terrace, which overlooks both Deer Hollow Run and Deer Valley. The Après-Ski Caviar and Raw Bar can be savored as guests enjoy the Regis Deer Valley’s signature sunset champagne sabering. The Terrace Café is open daily.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Matthew Harris back to the St. Regis family,” said David Reis, CEO of Falcon Investors, LLC, and managing partner of The St. Regis Deer Valley. “He has come full circle to bring all his experience and training together to develop the RIME concept along with the other exciting new venues at The St. Regis Deer Valley. The physical venues, the décor, and their appointments, including the breathtaking Fossil Wall, are all part of the $42 million ongoing expansion and renovation of our world-class resort.”

For additional information and menus for RIME Seafood & Steak, the St. Regis Bar & Lounge, Brasserie 7452, and the Terrace Cafe, please visit https://www.srdvdining.com.

For images of RIME Seafood & Steak and the entire St. Regis Deer Valley dining collection, please visit https://bit.ly/2r3wyRr.

About The St. Regis Deer Valley

The St. Regis Deer Valley, located in Park City, Utah, spans 12 acres and features 174 guest rooms, including exquisite one-bedroom suites and luxurious rooms which can be paired with the suites to form spacious two-, three-, and four-bedroom combinations. Among the 174 rooms are 68 elegant Hotel Condominiums and 25 grand Private Residences, with nine additional Residences under construction in a new standalone five-story building. The most luxurious amenities of any mountain resort in the world are offered at The St. Regis Deer Valley; these include the only funicular at a North American resort, 24-hour Butler Service, multiple dining outlets including a fine dining restaurant, a family-friendly brasserie, al fresco dining, and the acclaimed St. Regis Bar, a 13,000-bottle Wine Vault, a 14,000 square-foot Reméde spa with heated pools, a Val d’Isere-style ski “beach,” and year-round recreational activities. The slope-side resort is located at Deer Valley Resort®, just one mile from Main Street in Park City and 39 miles from Salt Lake City International Airport. SRDV Partners has engaged an affiliate of Marriott International, Inc. to manage the hotel on their behalf under the St. Regis® brand. For additional information, please access www.marriott.com/slcxr.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy

, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.

