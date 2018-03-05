St. Patrick's Pub Crawls, Parties, Kegs & Eggs, Corned Beef And Beer

There’s plenty of corned beef and cabbage, Guinness and Irish whiskey to go around. Get ready to celebrate around Connecticut with these St. Patrick's Day parties, dinners, kegs and eggs, pub crawls and special events that begin around the parades on March 10 and 11 and last through March 17.

NV, 117 Allyn St., Hartford, hosts a Kegs and Eggs event March 10 starting at 8 a.m., with a hearty egg breakfast, beer voucher and drink specials. Tickets are $20. kegsandeggs.com/events/hartford.

A St. Paddy's Parade Pass includes a $20 admission wristband for Hartford venues Russian Lady, Rocking Horse and Tavern Downtown starting at 8 a.m. March 10. fyc-entertainment.ticketleap.com/st-paddys-parade-pass2018/details.

Vaughn’s Public House on Pratt Street in Hartford serves kegs and eggs on parade day, March 10, from 8 to 2 p.m., and again on St. Patrick’s Day starting at 9 a.m. There will be live music all day both days. irishpublichouse.com/

Chango Rosa, 1 Union Place, Hartford, opens at 8 a.m. March 10 for the Hartford parade, serving breakfast and Irish coffees until 12:30 p.m. The regular menu will be served from noon until closing. Drink specials include $5 Hooker Irish Red pints, $5 Guinness pints and $7 Jameson drinks and shots. 860-438-8746 and changorosa.com.

Artisanal Burger Company, 1436 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester, hosts an Irish whiskey dinner March 14 at 6 p.m., with courses like house brined corned beef, bangers and mash galette and mutton Irish stew. Tickets are $65 plus tax and gratuity. Buy online at Eventbrite. 860-644-0046, artisanalburgercompany.com.

Museum After Dark: St. Patrick’s Day will be at New Britain Museum of American Art on March 16 from 8 to 11 p.m. Traditional Irish music by Daymark. $30, $20 members, drinks extra. nbmaa.org.

Doubletree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol, offers St. Patrick's Day specials from March 16 to 18, like Irish cheddar and ale soup, potato pancakes, corned beef and cabbage, traditional Reuben, shepherd's pie and car bomb trifle. Items are priced from $6 to $16. Live music on March 17. 860-589-7766, doubletreebristol.com.

A St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl in Hartford kicks off at 1 p.m March 17 with registration at NV, 177 Allyn St. The full list of participating bars will be distributed at registration. Tickets are $10 (plus online fees) at pubcrawls.com/events/saint-paddys/hartford.

Taprock Beer Bar & Refuge, 81 S. Main St., Unionville, hosts an all-day party March 17 with food and beverage specials and live music by Dangerous Play, Matthew Sperzel with Lil Chris and John Ryan and Friends (of the band Explicit.) 860-404-2074, taprockbeerbar.com.

Max Fish, 110 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, offers a St. Patrick’s Day-themed prix-fixe menu on March 17 for $29.95, with entree choices of fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage and maple mustard glazed Arctic char. Add libations like Jameson whiskey, Guinness and housemade Irish cream for $12. 860-652-3474, maxfishct.com.

Avon Country Deli, 136 Simsbury Rd. Building 11, Avon, offers St. Patrick’s Day specials like a Dubliner omelette with Irish banger sausage, Reuben benedict, Irish cream French toast and corned beef and cabbage dinner ($7.25 to $9.50.) 860-676-2866, avoncountrydeli.com.

Mulberry Street Pizza, 981 Main St., Manchester, offers a special St. Patrick’s Day menu (while supplies last) on March 17 with Guinness cheese dip, corned beef and cabbage, a corned beef Reuben, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie ($9.95 to $16.95.) Drink specials include car bombs and green beer. Irish step dancers perform at 7 p.m. 860-645-8646, themulb.com.

Angelico’s Lake House, 81 N. Main St., East Hampton, offers a full corned beef dinner for $15.95 on March 17, along with specials like shepherd's pie, Guinness stew, Irish nachos and an Irish cheddar burger. In the bar, enjoy all-you-can-eat corned beef dinner with beer and well drinks for $29.95.

The evening also features live music and Irish step-dancing shows (with dance lessons for children). Make reservations for the Tiki Taxi, Angelico's free shuttle service, which operates within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant.

Get a corned beef and cabbage dinner for four people to go for $27.95, precooked and ready to heat and eat at home. Order dinners before noon on March 14 and pick up on March 17 between 4 and 6 p.m. 860-267-1276, angelicoslakehouse.com.

Angelico’s also hosts a Guinness dinner March 8 at 6 p.m. Courses like grilled salmon with tempura vegetables, fried jerk chicken with sweet potato waffle, grilled hanger steak and flan with burnt caramel and espresso brittle are paired with assorted Guinness beers. Guests receive a personal Guinness Gravity glass with their names engraved. Cost is $35. 860-267-1276 and angelicoslakehouse.com.

At the Half Door, 270 Sisson Ave., Hartford, doors open at 8 a.m. on March 17 with kegs and eggs breakfast dishes from 8 to 11 a.m., traditional Irish fare starting at 11, and live music and entertainment, including Irish dance, all day and night. Irish beers and whiskeys will be featured. 860-232-7827, thehalfdoorhfd.com.

Foxwoods celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a Get Shamrocked Pub Crawl March 17, featuring food drink specials at participating property locations. Tickets are $10. Shamrocked kicks off at 6 p.m. at the The Celebration Zone on the Retail Concourse of the Great Cedar hotel and ends at midnight at Centrale Fox Tower. Information: foxwoods.com/shamrocked.

Mohegan Sun’s restaurants feature assorted St. Patrick’s Day specials, including corned beef dinners at Hash House A Go Go, Todd English’s Tuscany, a corned beef burger at Michael Jordan’s 23.sportcafe and Irish-themed dishes at Seasons Buffet. mohegansun.com.

McLadden's locations in Simsbury, West Hartford and Northampton, Mass. will open at 9 a.m. March 17 with a "kegs and eggs" Irish breakfast served until 11 a.m. and a special Irish menu the rest of the day. Entertainment features live Irish music in the afternoon and evening, and Irish step dancers. mcladdens.com.

Noble & Co., next door to McLadden's at 43 Lasalle Road, West Hartford, goes Irish for the day on March 17 with the same menu as its sibling restaurant. noblewh.com.

Blue Plate Kitchen, 345 N. Main St., West Hartford, offers St. Patrick’s Day specials ($8 to $19) from noon to 10 p.m. like corned beef and cabbage, vegetarian shepherd’s pie, mile-high corned beef sandwich and green velvet cake, along with $5 themed cocktails. 860-906-1419, bpkwesthartford.com.

Elm City Social, 266 College St., New Haven, serves an Irish-themed brunch March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with its rendition of a full Irish breakfast, Irish coffees and music. 475-212-0096, elmcitysocial.com.

Nat’s Real Pit BBQ, 144B Broad St., Windsor, offers house-cured corned beef and cabbage with potatoes and carrots ($19.99) and a corned beef Reuben with one side for $8.99. 860-298-8955, haydensrealbbq.com.

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford hosts a St. Patrick’s Day Brunch in the museum café on March 18. Two seatings: 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Executive Session will provide music. Price ($38, $28 members) includes museum admission, brunch and one complimentary Bloody Mary or mimosa. thewadsworth.org.

FTC St. Patty’s Day Celebration for ages 21 and older will be March 17 starting at 5 p.m. at Fairfield Theatre Company. Free Guinness beer tastings, music by the Highland Rovers and Green Eyed Lady. Free. fairfieldtheatre.org.

Find St. Patrick’s parades, road races and concerts here.