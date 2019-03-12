St. Patrick's Day dining: Lehigh Valley restaurants serving shepherd's pie and other Irish eats

Enjoy corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and other tastes of the Emerald Isle this St. Patrick's Day weekend at dozens of Lehigh Valley area restaurants. Highlights include:

1760 Pub N Grille, Trexlertown: Reuben sandwich with fries, bangers and mashed with onion gravy, corned beef and cabbage and more, Friday through Sunday. 610-841-3311.

Beck's Land & Sea House, Bushkill Township: St. Paddy's Day Happy Hour specials, including corned beef and colcannon and reuben with french fries, Tuesday through Friday. 610-746-7400.

Borderline Restaurant, Bethlehem: Specials, including shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, cabbage and noodles, and reuben and Rachel sandwiches, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 610-419-3715.

Braveheart Highland Pub, Hellertown: Specials, including crisp haggis with neeps, corned beef and cabbage, chicken balmoral with neeps and tatties, and Loch Ness Monster Burger, 5-10 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday. An Irish breakfast, $12, featuring scrambled eggs, banger sausage, Irish bacon, fried tomato, boxty, sauteed mushrooms and blood pudding, 8-10 a.m. Sunday. 610-838-6555.

Detzi's Tavern, Wind Gap: Cock-a-leekie soup, corned beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, bangers and mashed and more, Friday through Sunday. 610-863-9882.





Fossil's Last Stand, Catasauqua: Corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, cream of potato soup, reuben burger and more, Sunday. 610-443-0812.

The Gin Mill & Grille, Northampton: Shepherd's pie, cabbage and noodles and more, through Sunday. 610-262-5486.

Hanoverville Roadhouse, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Specials, including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie (lamb) and Jameson filet mignon, Friday through Sunday. 610-837-1122.

Mahoney's Irish Pub, Allentown: Corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew and shepherd's pie, Friday through Sunday. 610-433-6170.

McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn, Quakertown: Corned beef reuben, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and bangers and mashed, Friday through Sunday. 215-538-1776.

Richmond Hotel, Lower Mount Bethel Township: Corned beef and cabbage, Friday through Sunday. 610-588-6556.

Seemsville Pub & Grill, Allen Township: Specials, including reuben with fries, bangers and mashed with onion gravy, corned beef and cabbage and corned beef wrap with fries, Friday through Sunday. 610-697-1799.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Irish breakfast, featuring three eggs, grilled tomato, baked beans, potato pancakes, Irish bangers, ham and sauteed mushrooms, 10 a.m. to noon Sunday. More Irish favorites, including corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie and Guinness stew, will be available noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. 610-841-0150.

Sunset Grille, Upper Macungie Township: Specials, including corned beef and cabbage, Guinness barley soup and pretzels with Guinness Blonde cheese, Thursday through Sunday. 610-395-9622.

Other spots cooking up Irish specialties include The Bally Hotel, Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn in Germansville, Jack Callaghan's Ale House and Ringer's Roost in Allentown, Porters' Pub in Easton, Pub on Main in Macungie, and Joe's Tavern, McCarthy's Red Stag Pub and Molly's Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem.

