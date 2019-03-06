St. Patrick’s Day Wish Granted: Dunkin’ Brings Back Irish Creme Flavored Coffees and Espresso Drinks

Free Irish Creme coffees and lattes served at seven special “O’Dunkin'” restaurants across the country

Dunkin’ donut fans are also in luck with the Mint Brownie Donut

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) This March there’s no need to search at the end of a rainbow, because Dunkin’ is granting a giant wish that its guests will think is pure gold. Dunkin’ today announced that Irish Creme flavored coffees and espresso drinks – one of the most wished-for coffee flavors by the brand’s fans – are returning to the menu for the first time in five years, beginning today.

The smooth, velvety Irish Creme flavor will be available in Dunkin’ Hot and Iced Coffees and Frozen Coffee — as well as the brand’s lineup of handcrafted espresso drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, macchiatos and more – giving coffee lovers everywhere a reason to celebrate every day of March as if it was St. Patrick’s Day. And though not as elusive as a leprechaun, Irish Creme will only be found at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide in March while supplies last.

To fuel the start of St. Patrick’s Day season, Dunkin’ is bringing select guests nationwide a little extra luck with a free Irish Creme coffee. For one day only, Wednesday, March 6, seven Dunkin’ restaurants across the country will be rebranded as “O’Dunkin’,” complete with new exterior signage and festive décor inside. At each O’Dunkin’, the first 250 guests will be offered a free small Hot or Iced Irish Creme flavored Coffee or Latte, while supplies last. Follow @Dunkin on Instagram for clues on where the lucky O’Dunkin’ restaurants will pop up.

For another way to help guests save a little green, all throughout March participating Dunkin’ restaurants are serving medium-sized iced coffees* for $2, between 2 PM and 6 PM each day.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only main event in March, with revelers readying to enjoy lots of donuts on the last day of Mardi Gras (aka Fat Tuesday). Dunkin’ has a treat perfect for both big days with the Mint Brownie Donut. Dunkin’s specialty donut brings the decadent combination of mint and chocolate brownie, with a square-shaped donut with mint brownie batter filling, light green colored icing and crumbled brownie topping. A perfect treat to bring a smile any day, the Mint Brownie Donut is also available beginning March 4 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Dunkin’ is giving its loyal fans a little extra incentive and reward to make donuts part of their Mardi Gras festivities. On Tuesday, March 5, DD Perks® Rewards members will receive double points on the purchase of any donut or MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats.

According to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’ U.S., “March can be a long, cold month, but St. Patrick’s Day and the end of Mardi Gras bring opportunities for pure joy. Dunkin’ is the brand fueling that feeling of fun and optimism when people need it most, and what better way to give our guests an extra boost than by bringing back a beloved flavor of the season. With the return of Irish Creme and the addition of our Mint Brownie Donut, we’re making the spirit of celebration last all month long.”

*Excludes Cold Brew. Almond milk may be an additional charge.

