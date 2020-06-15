DAVID GARRETT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

St. Luke’s Via Marathon for 2020 to be run virtually amid coronavirus concerns

June 15, 2020 | 2:21pm
From www.mcall.com
By
Anthony Salamone
DAVID GARRETT

The St. Luke’s Via Marathon won’t be happening as planned this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.