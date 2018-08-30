St. Louis Local Restaurant Opens First Franchise

Saint Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) On August 20th, in Chesterfield, Missouri, Marc Robinson and Lance Kaden accompanied the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce in cutting the ribbon on opening day of Sauce on the Side’s first franchise. Already showing much success in the first two weeks, Ryan Mangialardo, Brendon Maciariello, and Dan Porzel are happy to announce this is just the beginning. Sauce on the Side has officially opened the first franchise location, though 13 more locations are on schedule to open throughout the Midwest in the next few years.

Last month, Sauce on the Side celebrated the anniversary of six years with three corporate locations, but opening the first franchise made it their biggest milestone yet. Robinson and Kaden plan to open four more franchise locations throughout Missouri, giving this company’s mission a voice and bringing it to life.

Sauce on the Side first opened in 2012 when business owners Mangialardo, Maciariello, and Porzel collaborated to fulfill a goal – feed the community.

“We think there’s something special about fresh food. That’s why we make everything from scratch here at Sauce on the Side. From our handmade calzones to salad dressings and desserts – it’s all made right here.” – R. Mangialardo

As a fast-casual restaurant that has served more than 1 million calzones, they have a mission: “To feed the community. To provide the highest quality food and service. To create an atmosphere of fun and fairness, for customers and employees.” For additional information, please visit www.sauceontheside.com or any of their social media sites. For photo rights, please contact Tony Withouse with the contact information below.

