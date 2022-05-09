St. John’s New Campaign for Metro Diner Lets Millennials Have It Their Way

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Independent, full-service advertising agency St. John has created a new advertising campaign for client Metro Diner , a growing chain of casual eateries based in the Southeast. “Want What You Want” was designed to connect with the brand’s current guests while also reaching a younger audience and let millennials know that the brand attributes align with their wants, needs, and desires.

The campaign consists of one 30-second spot, a pair of :15s, a pair of :06s, and some digital and social executions. In the :30, it’s all about the grub. As messages about craveability flash by (breakfast for dinner, half a fried chicken with a Belgian waffle), the focus is on mouth-watering food – pancake stacks, fried chicken, mac & cheese, bacon, and burgers – shot close up and flashed in rapid succession.

“Simply put, Metro Diner is unapologetic indulgence. You go there to get huge portions of deliciously prepared, over-the-top meals that you hanker for. We wanted the creative to be true to the brand and cut through the overly photoshopped and perfectly lit work of the competition and simply deliver the promise of the most craveable food, without a shred of guilt,” said Peter Herbst, St. John executive creative director.

The work is running on connected TV, pre-roll, digital video, display, and paid social for six weeks beginning this week in 12 states: Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The spots will reach all 58 Metro Diner locations.

St. John is Metro Diner’s AOR. The agency began working with the client in December of 2019.

About Metro Diner

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation’s fastest growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 58 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades including features on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and Cooking Channel’s “Cheap Eats.”

About St. John

St. John is a full-service agency headquartered in Jacksonville since 1984. St. John has been home to a quality of life and a quality of work that has helped attract great people and build one of the region’s largest independent agencies.

CREDITS

CLIENT NAME: Metro Diner

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Want What You Want

AGENCY: St. John

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Peter Herbst

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR(s): Andrew Harrison (AD), David Dulock (CW)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Marcus Nilsson

PRODUCTION COMPANY & CITY: Nectar Studios, Jacksonville, FL

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER (PRODUCTION CO): Mark Claywell

