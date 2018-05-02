St. Jane Chicago hotel's restaurant now has a name

Little by little, we learn more about the restaurant coming to the St. Jane Chicago (aka Hard Rock Hotel, 230 N. Michigan Ave.), opening in June.

First we reported that Aaron Lirette, who earned a Michelin star while chef at GreenRiver, would be executive chef. Then we learned that Evan Sheridan, formerly of Sixteen, would assume pastry-chef responsibilities for the restaurant and entire hotel.

Now, we have a name. Free Rein.

The name is intended to evoke a sense of free expression; so while the restaurant is posited as a contemporary American brasserie, expect a fair amount of creativity out of the kitchen.

Free Rein will occupy the street-level space that was once Chuck: A Kerry Simon Kitchen. There will be separate dining, cafe, bar and private-dining areas.

