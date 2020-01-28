Squisito Too, NY Pizza & Pasta Expands to Tennessee with Four Locations Opening in 2020

Tennessee ( RestaurantNews.com ) Squisito, Too , Maryland’s fastest growing fast casual build your own pizza and pasta franchise, is expanding to Tennessee this upcoming year. New franchisees, Joey and Missy Messick, signed on to open four Squisito Too restaurants in 2020 under Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. The first location is slated for a Summer 2020 opening in the Tanger Outlets of Seiverville, TN. Another will open shortly after in Knoxville, TN on the University of Tennessee campus and the remaining two will open late 2020 or early 2021.

Joey Messick is a second-generation Krispy Kreme franchisee with two stores currently open in the Knoxville area. He was searching for the perfect fast-casual concept to bring to the area and selected Squisito Too. Joey and Missy love the build-your-own model menu that uses authentic recipes and they knew it would be a perfect fit in the Knoxville/Pigeon Forge area. The Messick’s are so confident that the area will love the high-quality menu and create your own vibe that they signed on to open four stores.

“One of my favorite things about this new business venture is that I get to partner with great people who have a high level of energy with loads of commitment to our success. We love the product and offerings and are confident that through multiple revenue streams our growth potential is strong. The organization is passionate and knowledgeable, and Missy and I look forward to bringing Squisito Too to the state of Tennessee”, says Messick.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is based in Maryland and oversees the franchising efforts of both Squisito Pizza and Pasta and Squisito Too. With over thirty years of experience in the restaurant industry and restaurants located in three states ranging from fine dining to fast-casual, Joey and Missy have tremendous support and are backed by the incredible track record of the brand. From day one, Joey felt the hands-on approach of Michele and Gennaro DiMeo, owners of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc., and extensive support from Michael Breault, Director of Development, paired for the perfect team to partner with.

“We are excited to be in a growing market. This area is the perfect fit for the brand, given its proximity to the University of Tennessee and excellent customer flow through the Tanger Outlet. Squisito Too is prepped to hit this market with great success. Joey’s experience and passion for the industry coupled with the longevity and experience of Squisito Franchise Enterprise will bring great energy to the brand. It’s a great fusion of two energetic and successful operators that have passion and a proven track record,” said Michael Breault, Director of Development for Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

Joey and Missy selected Squisito Too after researching multiple brands. They officially signed on with Squisito Franchise Enterprises in Spring 2019 and the first two stores are currently under construction. From day one, the partnership has been strong between the franchisees and the corporate team.

“Joey and Missy are experienced operators who we know will thrive with the introduction of Squisito Too in Tennessee. We’re looking forward to a great partnership and can’t wait for locals to try and taste the authenticity of our ingredients and menu”, says Michele DiMeo, President, Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

Each Squisito Too location embodies the same core values – delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the community. There are endless possibilities for the surrounding communities to be supported by Squisito Too. For more information about community involvement with Squisito Too please visit our website, www.squisitofranchise.com

Squisito Too is currently franchising and aggressively expanding throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is the principle franchisor for both Squisito Too and its sister concept, Squisito Pizza and Pasta.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Squisito Too franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions firsthand.