Squisito Too NY Pizza & Pasta Continues Expansion with First-Ever Tennessee Location Debuting in Sevierville

Sevierville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Squisito Too , one of the country’s fastest-growing fast casual pizza and pasta franchises, is expanding to Tennessee with the official opening of its first location in Sevierville. Slated to officially open to the public on Monday, December 7th, Squisito Too is located in the bustling Tanger Outlets shopping center. It marks the first of three locations from new franchisees Joey and Missy Messick that are slated to open in the coming year, including a second outpost in Knoxville, across from the University of Tennessee campus.

Joey Messick is a second-generation Krispy Kreme franchisee with two stores currently open in the Sevierville-Knoxville area. Searching for the perfect fast-casual concept to bring to the area, Joey and Missy felt aligned with Squisito Too and its build-your-own menu model. With an array of authentic recipes, the husband-and-wife team knew it would be the perfect fit in the Knoxville/Pigeon Forge area, confident that guests will appreciate the high-quality menu and create-your-own vibe.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to bring Squisito Too here and introduce this delicious yet affordable concept to our hometown,” said Missy and Joey Messick. “We feel so passionate about the product that we are on track to open four locations across the area, being able to spread the word and reintroduce what fast casual should be.”

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland and oversees the franchising efforts of both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Squisito Too. With over 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry and managing restaurants ranging from fine dining to fast-casual, the Messicks have tremendous support and are backed by the incredible track record of the Squisito brand. Squisito currently boasts 10 locations throughout the Northeast with seven additional openings, including those in Tennessee, planned for the immediate future. The Sevierville store will become the second Squisito Too location following Jessup, Maryland which opened its doors earlier this year in 2020.

“Joey and Missy have great knowledge in the franchising industry, and we know that Squisito Too will be a success in this high-traffic area, appealing to both locals and tourists alike,” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. “We look forward to our ongoing partnership and are so fortunate for those in Eastern Tennessee to now have access to our award-winning Italian recipes.”

Each Squisito Too location embodies the same set of core values – delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the communities in which they do business. Squisito Too is currently franchising and aggressively expanding throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is the principle franchisor for both Squisito Too and its sister concept, Squisito Pizza & Pasta.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Squisito Too franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions firsthand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s latest franchise concept, Squisito Too, is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast-casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrées. Learn more about the fast-casual Italian opportunities with Squisito Franchise Enterprises at www.squisitofranchise.com .

