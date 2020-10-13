Squisito Pizza & Pasta Teams Up with Barilla to Celebrate National Pasta Month this October

( RestaurantNews.com ) The nation’s most beloved fast-casual Italian franchise, Squisito Pizza & Pasta , is inviting the community to celebrate National Pasta Month this October. With 10 locations including three scheduled to debut this fall, Squisito continues to serve up the perfect recipe for unwavering success and longevity.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Squisito remains committed to the communities in which it does business. During quarantine, the restaurant added family meal deals and access to grocery items and other provisions to offer added ease of convenience to its customers. Squisito also donated thousands of dollars to medical facilities through its catering match program as well as extended further support with complimentary meals to our healthcare heroes.

This month, Squisito will continue its mission to give back by offering opportunities throughout National Pasta Month. In partnership with Barilla, the restaurant will provide the chance for customers to win free pasta for a month by participating in contests through social media. Serving up dozens of its award-winning pasta dishes, Squisito utilizes 100% homemade ingredients, handcrafted from generational recipes. Barilla is a global, family company known for its excellence in food products and promotion of a tasty, joyful and healthy diet.

Each week during October, customers are able to take advantage of different opportunities for a chance to win one of two grand prizes, a $400 gift card to Squisito (to be redeemed towards free pasta for a month). Additionally, each week, two winners will be chosen to win $50 gift cards, for a total of $1,200 in prizes. Every step that a participant completes increases their chances of winning at the end of the month. The promotion kicked off during Week One by encouraging participants to sign up for Squisito’s loyalty program which offers points and rewards on every purchase made.

It is not too late to participate in Week Two of the giveaway, now through Oct. 17, where participants can post a picture of their ideal Squisito moment on Instagram to receive an additional entry when they tag @squisitopizzaandpasta and use #squisitopastamonth. During Week Three (Oct. 18-24), those entering are encouraged to sign up for the Squisito e-newsletter, a platform that will help them remain on top of all of the latest news at the restaurant and be the first to receive exciting offers. To sign up for the newsletter, visit app.squisitopizzaandpasta.com . The month will close out during Week Four (Oct. 25-31) with participants being asked to comment on a Squisito Facebook post and tag two pasta-loving friends to receive an additional entry. Check the Facebook page for the post to enter: https://www.facebook.com/squisitopizzaandpasta .

For official rules, visit https://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com/pasta-month-rules/ .

Good luck to all participants!

Squisito serves authentic Italian recipes made with high-quality ingredients inside a fast-casual environment with competitive prices. All menu items are produced in an entirely scratch kitchen, made to order. Franchised by Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc., the company’s newest concept, Squisito Too, features the same award-winning recipes in a build-your-own concept. Interested in opening a Squisito in your neighborhood? Visit www.squisitofranchise.com to learn more.

The post Squisito Pizza & Pasta Teams Up with Barilla to Celebrate National Pasta Month this October first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.