Squisito Pizza & Pasta Supports Old Ellicott City After Historic Flood

(RestaurantNews.com) On May 27, 2018, Ellicott City, Maryland was hit with record rainfall and Main Street was once again washed away just two years after another devastating flood. In light of this historic flood, Squisito Pizza & Pasta of Ellicott City is making every effort to support familes affected and volunteers helping with clean up efforts through fundraisers and donations.

On June 6th, Squisito of Ellicott City is pairing up with Mount Hebron High School’s Student Government Association to host an all-day fundraiser from open to close. Guests who dine in or carry out at Squisito Ellicott City and mention the fundraiser have a portion of their check donated back to impact families in need.

Mount Hebron High School had five families directly impacted by the flood. Main Street, where the majority of the damage took place, is in the Mt. Hebron district. The Student Government Association is working directly with Squisito to put on an event that will help raise funds for these five families affected.

The Student Government Association of Mt. Hebron High School is comprised of 25 students who work on a wide variety of school and community projects. SGA students also work with the administration on any school-wide issues, such as implementing new policies or dealing with items specific to Mt. Hebron, such as their massive renovation that was completed in 2011.

“With Ellicott City being our newest location, Squisito stays true to our mission to always support our local community. When our local community suffers, Squisito gets involved!” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito has also donated apparel and gift cards to displaced families and pizzas to help feed volunteers. Anyone looking to partner with Squisito Ellicott City in efforts to continue helping those affected by the flood, please contact eat@squisitopizzaandpasta.com.

About Squisito Pizza & Pasta

Quality you can count on, our authentic Italian recipes, high-quality ingredients, clean environment, great customer service and competitive prices are what set us apart from the rest. All of our food is made to order, from our salads to our generous servings of pasta. We are dedicated to providing you with only the best tasting Italian cuisine.

Every Squisito Pizza & Pasta location is dedicated to their local community. Through Squisito nights, donations, fundraisers and team sponsorships, Squisito gives back to the community tenfold.

Learn more about Squisito Pizza & Pasta at http://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria McGrath

410-421-9555

victoria@monterdg.com