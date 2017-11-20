Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a Shining Sponsor of this Year’s Lights on the Bay hosted by the Anne Arundel County SPCA at Sandy Point State Park.

Annapolis, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Squisito Pizza & Pasta is one of the Shining Sponsor’s of the 2017 Lights on the Bay hosted in Sandy Point State Park this holiday season by the SPCA. Lights on the Bay runs from November 18, 2017 to January 1, 2018 and is $15 per car to enjoy the light show. Squisito Pizza & Pasta has sponsored the pizza man light display and is presenting the scavenger hunt.

Each year guests who visit the Lights on the Bay are invited to participate in a scavenger hunt where they drive through the display to answer a series of questions in hopes of winning the drawing. Squisito Pizza & Pasta is sponsoring the pizza man in lights and just happens to be one of the answers on the short pursuit!

On Black Friday, November 24th, Squisito is partnering with the SPCA to co-host the evening. Everyone who presents a Squisito receipt at the gate will receive $5 off admission!

Lights on the Bay runs through the holiday season and ends on New Years Day, January 1st and is open each night from 5pm- 10pm. The light show has a two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with approximately 70 animated displays that light the way. It has been a holiday tradition in Anne Arundel County, Maryland for 24 years and Squisito is thrilled to join the list of shining sponsors!

The entrance to Lights on the Bay at Sandy Point State Park is located at 1100 E College Pkwy Annapolis, MD 21409. To learn more about the event head to http://www.lightsonthebay.org/special-events/.

