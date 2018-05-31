Squisito Pizza & Pasta Ranked in the Fast Casual Top 100 for 2018

-05(RestaurantNews.com) Out of hundreds of nominations, Squisito Pizza & Pasta ranked in the 2018 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers for the second time in 5 years. Squisito came in 60th ranking among brands like &pizza, Panera Bread and Cava Grill. Squisito’s corporate team traveled to Chicago May 20th to accept the award at the gala among the nation’s top brands. Each year, Fast Casual’s editorial team narrows down hundreds of nominations to select the top brands in the industry.

2017 was a monumental year for the brand as they brought on new franchisees, opened multiple corporate and franchised locations and began a partnership with Franchise Dynamics, the world’s largest full-service franchise sales outsourcing firm. Squisito’s corporate locations are managed by the Monte Restaurant Development Group which also manages fast casual brand Meatballs, Etc. and fine dining Italian restaurants. The brand is a fast casual Italian concept, based in Annapolis, Maryland with 10 locations across Maryland and Virginia and 2 opening this summer.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a full service dining experience in a fast casual setting. The concept is a perfect addition to any neighborhood and is famous for its delicious NY Style pizza, homemade authentic recipes, addictive garlic knots and multiple options for dining including carry out, dine in and catering. With an extensive menu and fresh ingredients, there are delicious options for every appetite.

The brand is uniquely competitive in the marketplace due to strong Italian roots, traditional family recipes, award winning NY Style pizza and the integration of the restaurant industry’s top trends. Along with focusing on strong franchise growth, the brand is embracing technology in 2018 through a brand new mobile app, streamlined online ordering and a partnership with 3rd party delivery company Door Dash.

“2018 is a very exciting year for us for both franchise and corporate growth. Being ranked in the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers validates the strength of our brand. For over 25 years, Squisito continues to be America’s favorite Italian staple” said Michele DiMeo, president of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito was born into an authentic Italian family from the Naples region of Italy. The brand stands apart from the rest of the competition with traditional, family recipes in an accessible and inviting atmosphere. From proprietary sauces and fresh ingredients to hand tossed, award-winning pizza, the quality of ingredients and dishes at Squisito Pizza & Pasta make it a favorite among diners of all ages.

About Squisito Pizza & Pasta

Quality you can count on, our authentic Italian recipes, high-quality ingredients, clean environment, great customer service and competitive prices are what set us apart from the rest. All of our food is made to order, from our salads to our generous servings of pasta. We are dedicated to providing you with only the best tasting Italian cuisine.

Every Squisito Pizza & Pasta location is dedicated to their local community. Through Squisito nights, donations, fundraisers and team sponsorships, Squisito gives back to the community tenfold.

Learn more about Squisito Pizza & Pasta at http://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrées. They begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

