Squisito Pizza & Pasta Opens in Queenstown, MD with Franchisee

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is now open in the Queenstown Premium Outlets in Queen Anne’s County, Maryland

(RestaurantNews.com) Squisito Pizza & Pasta is now open for business in the Queenstown Premium Outlets in Queenstown, Maryland. This location is the first Squisito owned by franchisee, Martin Hernandez. Hernandez has been working with Squisito for the better part of 2 decades and it was his dream to bring Squisito back to the Eastern shore.

Squisito is a fast-casual Italian concept, with multiple locations across Maryland and Virginia. This restaurant is the 4th Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchised location and is the 11th restaurant for the Monte Restaurant Group which also includes Meatballs, Etc. and Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen. Squisito Pizza & Pasta will also be opening later this Fall in Oakton, VA with franchisee, Kevin Trump.

“Martin has been a part of the Squisito family for almost 2 decades. It’s wonderful to see him open Squisito Queenstown as a franchisee. We are ecstatic to be back on the Eastern Shore after many years away and know this location will be a wonderful addition to the community and outlets!” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a full-service dining experience in a fast-casual setting. The concept is a perfect addition to the Queenstown outlets with its famous delicious NY Style pizza, homemade authentic recipes, addictive garlic knots, premium coffee bar and a selection of authentic gelato. Squisito can be seen from Route 50 as it is part of the main entrance to the outlets.

“We are happy to bring Squisito back to the Eastern Shore with Squisito Queenstown. The Queenstown Premium Outlets is the perfect place for a neighborhood pizza & pasta restaurant! It’s exciting to also add the gelato and coffee bar to the outlets. We are looking forward to many successful years on the Eastern Shore.” said Martin Hernandez, franchisee and owner of Squisito Queenstown.

Each Squisito Pizza & Pasta location embodies the same core values- delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the community. Squisito Queenstown follows these same principles through hosting fundraisers, donations, sponsorships and getting involved with local schools. There are endless possibilities for the community to be supported by Squisito Queenstown. For more information about community involvement with Squisito please visit our website, http://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com/community.html.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is currently franchising and expanding throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc is the principle franchisor for both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and its sister concept, Meatballs, Etc. Meatballs, Etc. is a fast casual, build-your-own, fresh Italian concept. www.meatballs-etc.com

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast-casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrées. They begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast-casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria McGrath

410-421-9555

victoria@monterdg.com