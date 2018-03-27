Squisito Pizza & Pasta Opens Newest Location in Ellicott City, MD

Squisito Pizza & Pasta has opened its doors to the Howard County community

(RestaurantNews.com) Squisito Pizza & Pasta is open for business in Ellicott City, Maryland in the Chatham Station Shopping Center. This location is a corporate restaurant owned and operated by Michele and Gennaro DiMeo and managed by the Monte Restaurant Development Group. Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a fast casual Italian concept, with multiple locations across Maryland and Virginia. This restaurant is the 6th Squisito Pizza & Pasta open in Maryland and is the 10th restaurant for the Monte Restaurant Group which also includes Meatballs, Etc. and Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen. Squisito Pizza & Pasta has 2 additional locations opening this coming Summer 2018 and is franchising throughout the Eastern seaboard.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a full service dining experience in a fast casual setting. The concept is a perfect addition to any neighborhood and is famous for its delicious NY Style pizza, homemade authentic recipes, addictive garlic knots and multiple options for dining including carry out, dine in and catering. With an extensive menu and fresh ingredients, there are delicious options for every appetite.

“We are super excited to expanding into Howard County as we continue to grow our authentic, traditional, family-operated restaurant. Ellicott City is the perfect neighborhood to embrace our family traditions with Squisito Pizza & Pasta,” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

Each Squisito Pizza & Pasta location embodies the same core values- delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the community. Squisito Ellicott City follows these same principles through “Squisito Nights”, good grades programs, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers. There are endless possibilities for the community to be supported by this brand new Squisito. For more information about community involvement with Squisito please visit our website, http://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com/community.html.

Squisito was born into an authentic Italian family and is still owned and operated by Gennaro DiMeo, who comes from the Naples region of Italy. The brand stands apart from the rest of the competition with traditional, family recipes. From proprietary sauces and fresh ingredients to hand tossed, award-winning pizza, the quality of ingredients and dishes at Squisito Pizza & Pasta make it a favorite among diners of all ages.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is currently franchising and expanding throughout the Eastern Seabord. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc is the principle franchisor for both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and its sister concept, Meatballs, Etc. Meatballs, Etc. is a fast casual, build-your-own, fresh Italian concept. www.meatballs-etc.com

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrées. They begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Victoria McGrath

410-421-9555

victoria@monterdg.com