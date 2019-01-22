Squisito Pizza & Pasta Opens 3rd Location in Northern Virginia with Franchisee

Kevin and Jake Trump are the newest franchisees for Squisito Pizza & Pasta and opened newest location in Oakton, Virginia in December 2018

(RestaurantNews.com) Squisito Pizza & Pasta in Oakton, Virginia is now open for business in Fairfax County. This location marks the first Squisito owned by franchisees Kevin and Jake Trump who are local to the area. The Trump’s dined with Squisito in fall 2017 and fell in love with the brand. One year later they opened their very own Squisito and are looking forward to many years of bringing delicious Italian food to Fairfax County.

Squisito is a fast-casual Italian concept, with multiple locations across Maryland and Virginia. The brand has four corporate locations and five franchise locations open and thriving throughout the two states with aggressive expansion plans throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Squisito Oakton is the fifth Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchised location and the twelfth restaurant for the Monte Restaurant Development Group, which also includes Meatballs, Etc., Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen and their newest concept, Tuscan Prime, opening spring 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“At Squisito, we are passionate about bringing incredible, authentic Italian food to local neighborhoods with family at the core of every restaurant. With a father son team at the helm, Kevin and Jake have been a joy to work with and their commitment to serving amazing food to their community alongside each other has made for a perfect partnership. We look forward to many more Squisito locations in Northern Virginia and are proud to add Squisito Oakton to the family!” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises.

“We have been very pleased to become a part of the Squisito team. We are extremely excited to finally be open and have already had great response from the Oakton community. We hope to bring great food, service and attitude to the Oakton and Fairfax County areas for years to come.” said Kevin Trump, Franchisee of Squisito Pizza & Pasta, Oakton, Virginia.

Each Squisito Pizza & Pasta location embodies the same core values- delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the community. Squisito Oakton is already partnering with local schools and community groups to raise some dough for the local community. There are endless possibilities for the community to be supported by Squisito Oakton. For more information about community involvement with Squisito, please visit our website, www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com/community.html.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is currently franchising and expanding throughout the Eastern Seaboard. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is the principle franchisor for both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and its sister concept, Meatballs, Etc. Meatballs, Etc. is a fast-casual, build-your-own, fresh Italian concept. www.meatballs-etc.com

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast-casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrées. They begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast-casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

