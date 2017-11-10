Squisito Pizza & Pasta has partnered with the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to Set Up a Food Drive to Support their Local Community

Squisito Pizza & Pasta has joined forces with the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to give back to the community this winter. Participating Squisito locations in Anne Arundel County are holding a Food Drive now through November 27th.

Anne Arundel County, MD (Restaurant News Release) Participating Squisito Pizza & Pasta locations in Anne Arundel County are hosting a food drive for the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce to give back to the local community. Each year the Chamber of Commerce accepts donations on behalf of their Children’s Christmas Party.

The Chamber of Commerce holds an annual Christmas Party where they invite economically disadvantaged children and their families. Through their connection with the school guidance counselors they are able to reach families in need and provide a joyous event for the holiday season. This event has touched the lives of over 4000 children and their families in Anne Arundel County since 1986.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta saw this as an opportunity to get involved and give back to families in their neighborhoods. Four Squisito locations will have boxes for donations from Friday, November 10 to Monday, November 27. The boxes will be in the front of each restaurant directly as you walk in. Donations accepted are non-perishable food items such as cans, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, etc. Squisito is rewarding all eligible donations with a 15% OFF coupon to Squisito, valid for use on that customer’s next visit!

100% of all proceeds from this food drive will go directly to the Children’s Christmas Party held in early December. Each child receives a basket of food in addition to toys, a warm meal, arts and crafts and a visit from Santa.

“We are excited to host the food drive to give back to our neighborhoods! I love that it focuses on the children as every child loves Squisito!” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises

Participating Squisito locations include Squisito Annapolis (2625 Riva Rd.), Squisito Hanover (7690 Dorchester Blvd.), Squisito Severna Park (548 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.) and Squisito Glen Burnie (801 Landmark Dr.). To view Squisito hours and locations head over to http://www.squisitopizzaandpasta.com/locationmenus.html.

