Squisito Pizza & Pasta is Coming Soon to Queenstown Premium Outlets with New Franchisee

Martin Hernandez has signed a lease in the Queenstown Premium Outlets bringing Squisito Pizza & Pasta to Queenstown, Maryland in Summer 2018.

(RestaurantNews.com) Martin Hernandez, franchisee with Squisito Franchise Enterprises, is opening his first Squisito Pizza & Pasta in Queenstown, Maryland later this year. Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a fast casual, authentic Italian restaurant originating in Anne Arundel County, Maryland and expanding across the Eastern Seaboard. Hernandez has been a part of the Squisito family for nearly 20 years and this year his dream of owning his very own Squisito Pizza & Pasta is coming true.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a unique business venture offered by Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. The brand marries a neighborhood feel and authentic Italian cuisine with corporate training and support to make for a successful restaurant opportunity.

Squisito will be a welcomed addition to the Outlets offering a full Italian experience with fresh, delicious Italian recipes, a selection of authentic gelato and a premium coffee bar to diners. A direct view of Squisito can be seen when you turn into the outlets and the restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Hernandez is excited to bring the brand to Queen Anne’s County and offer the local community traditional Italian recipes and a neighborhood friendly restaurant.

“It is with great pride that after working with the Monte Restaurant Group for 14 years that I have the opportunity to open a Squisito Pizza and Pasta restaurant this summer at the Queenstown Outlet Shopping Center. I am looking forward to serving the customers of the area delicious food and supporting the community.” Said Martin Hernandez, franchisee of Squisito Queenstown.

“Gennaro and I are excited to bring Squisito back to the Eastern Shore where our roots started. What better way of doing so than with one of our original managers 20 years later. We look forward to working with Martin to make Squisito Queenstown a huge success!” said Michele DiMeo, president of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

The months prior to opening will be busy for Squisito Queenstown as they host hiring open houses, contests to drive social media fans and prep for a grand opening. Follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/squisitoqueenstown for details about these events, contests and their anticipated opening.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. has aggressive expansion goals throughout the Eastern Seaboard initially with future goals to expand nationally. The company aim is to open 100 Squisito Pizza & Pasta locations by 2022. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is also the principle franchisor of sister concept Meatballs, Etc., a fast casual build-your-own, fresh, Italian kitchen built around the famous Italian meatball.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated in English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrée. They can begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

