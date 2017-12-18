Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is Coming To Oakton, VA with New Franchisee

Kevin Trump has signed a franchise agreement with Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. to open a Squisito Pizza & Pasta in Oakton, Virginia in 2018 with future expansion goals throughout Fairfax County

(RestaurantNews.com) Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. has signed on a new franchisee in the Fairfax County, VA area, Kevin Trump. Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a fast casual, authentic Italian restaurant originating in Anne Arundel County, Maryland and expanding across the Eastern Seaboard. Mr. Trump marks the 4th franchisee for the brand and his first location will be the 5th Squisito Pizza & Pasta franchised location.

Squisito Pizza & Pasta is a unique business venture offered by Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. The brand marries a neighborhood feel and authentic Italian cuisine with corporate training and support to make for a successful restaurant opportunity.

This new location will be the 3rd Squisito in Virginia. Kevin Trump was first attracted to Squisito Pizza & Pasta when he ate at the Lorton, VA location owned and operated by franchisee Chris Rodney. He was instantly attracted to the extensive menu, delicious food and fast casual feel.

“Jake (Trump’s son) and I look forward to a great relationship opening a Squisito Pizza & Pasta in the Oakton Shopping Center. It will be a joy bringing Squisito’s many Italian pasta dishes, salads, sandwiches and of course pizza to the Oakton Community. All involved will be working hard for a end of second quarter 2018 opening” Said Trump on opening his first Squisito.

“We are excited about our growth, expansion and success in the Northern Virginia market. Kevin Trump joining the Squisito family and bringing Squisito to the Oakton community is a winning combination. Kevin’s strong franchising knowledge and years of success married with Squisito’s authentic Italian foundation in the restaurant industry are a force to be reckoned with. This is Kevin’s first location of several that he plans to open in Fairfax County” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. has aggressive expansion goals throughout the Eastern Seaboard initially with future goals to expand nationally. The company aim is to open 100 Squisito Pizza & Pasta locations by 2022. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is also the principle franchisor of sister concept Meatballs, Etc., a fast casual build-your-own, fresh, Italian kitchen built around the famous Italian meatball.

Franchise Dynamics, the sales team working directly with Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc, facilitated this partnership between Kevin Trump and Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle seller of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated in English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrée. They can begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

About Franchise Dynamics, LLC

Franchise Dynamics, founded in 2006, is the world’s largest full-service franchise sales outsourcing firm. Franchise Dynamics provides world-class franchise sales consulting and full-service franchise development. Franchise Dynamics’ team has been responsible for millions of dollars of franchise sales across various categories and investment levels.

For more information about Franchise Dynamics, visit franchisedynamics.net or call (708) 798-1800.

