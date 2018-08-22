Spuds and Beer Festival: A tasty nod to the Valley's agricultural history

Locally crafted beer and tasty potato dishes. How does that sound?

If the answer is “good,” head out to the third annual Spuds & Suds Festival, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25 at South Chestnut and West Northampton streets in Bath.

Why have a festival that spotlights potatoes? The starchy comfort food has a long farming history in the Lehigh Valley, and Bath and Northampton County, in particular.

More than 30 vendors will be on hand including Take a Taco, Joe’s Homemade Pierogies, The Flying V and BlendLife. You’ll find beer from Easton’s Weyerbacher Brewing, which will feature Down the Shore, WIT and Suds for Spuds, a brew created for the festival. Franklin Hill Vineyards will feature wine slushies.

Take on the Growler Challenge. You’ll get a growler filled with water. You hold it out in front of you with a straight arm. Whoever holds it the longest wins. The prize? A growler filled with Weyerbacher beer.

A new game, the loaded potato (4:35 p.m.), requires you to walk across the stage with a potato between your legs and drop it in a bucket.

Musical acts include School of Rock (noon), Crazy Hearts (1:30 p.m.), Forty Grand (3:15 p.m.) and Sunshine Symphony (5 p.m.). Kids activities includes face-painting and a potato race car derby.

Get there early: The first 500 who attend get free mugs. Festival admission is free.

Info: 484-548-4090, www.facebook.com/events/395121287616600/

- Jennifer Sheehan