Sprouts Farmers Market announces 2nd local store for Oviedo

Niche natural grocer Sprouts Farmers Market will build a second area store in Oviedo, the company announced Friday.

The Phoenix-based grocery store chain will open a store at the corner of West Mitchell Hammock Road and Alafaya Trail, near the Oviedo on the Park project.

Sprouts is also currently constructing a store in Winter Park at a former Whole Foods location on Aloma Avenue.

Sprouts did not give details on when the new Oviedo store is expected to open and has not given an opening date on the Winter Park store either.

Sprouts specializes in fresh produce, meats and bulk-food items and carries a large selection of organic foods as well. It brags its prices are competitive with low-price national chains.

Most Sprouts Farmers Market stores are about 30,000-square-feet and do carry a limited supply of products compared to a traditional supermarket. They do, however, have butcher shops and delis.

Sprouts will have some tough competition from other niche natural grocers expanding in the area, such as Earth Fare and Lucky’s Markets. Earth Fare is opening a store in Lake Nona this summer and Lucky’s now has two stores in Central Florida.

